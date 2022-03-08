Abbott Elementary season 1: next episode, cast and everything we know about the sitcom

Abbott Elementary season 1 has become this year’s Cinderella of television. At the start of the new year, Hollywood was all abuzz about shows like Law & Order returning after 12 years or the premiere of the highly anticipated The Thing About Pam starring Renée Zellweger. There weren’t that many voices talking about the new comedy on the block, Abbott Elementary. Even when the sitcom premiered on ABC, it did so to a modest number of viewers by most standards.

However, in the 35 days that followed, Twitter fans started bragging about the show. Their glowing endorsements helped propel the premiere episode via streaming networks to 7.1 million views, setting a record for ABC. Furthermore, the show’s growing popularity among television watchers has earned Abbott Elementary comparisons to television royalty, Modern Family.

Not only are both comedies shot in similar mockumentary formats, but the school-based show is now entering Modern Family territory in terms of overall audience size. Abbott Elementary season 1 is the most-watched sitcom on ABC since the Modern Family finale of April 2020. This begs the question, is Abbott Elementary the heir apparent to the network’s comedy throne?

Catch up on the season and you be the judge. Here is everything that we know about Abbott Elementary and its freshman season.

When is the next Abbott Elementary season 1 episode?

For those that haven’t started watching Abbott Elementary, now is the perfect time to start and catch up. The show is currently on a brief hiatus until March 22. When the show returns, it will follow its regular schedule of airing on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Here’s a trailer for Abbott Elementary season 1.

What is the plot of Abbott Elementary?

Through Abbott Elementary's humorous mockumentary style of storytelling, viewers get to see how a group of devoted educators manage to mold young minds in an underfunded school system. ABC describes as:

"A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a slightly tone-deaf principal, as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do. Even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

As much as this show is a fresh comedic take on the public education system in the US, it also serves as a crash course on Philadelphia culture.

Who is in the Abbott Elementary cast?

One of the most remarkable aspects about Abbott Elementary is the show’s star Quinta Brunson. Not only is she the series lead, but she also serves as the show’s executive producer and creator. Brunson was able to take her mom’s experience as a teacher, as well as her own firsthand experience in the Philadelphia public school system, to develop a series that has so far resonated with millions of many people throughout the US.

While many people may not have been familiar with her work at Buzzfeed or on HBO’s Emmy-winning A Black Lady Sketch Show, they most certainly are discovering her talent as a writer and actor now.

Another notable actor on Abbott Elementary is Tyler James Williams. Viewers will recognize the once child actor from his time on Everybody Hates Chris or perhaps his brief stint on The Walking Dead.

Here is a list of the cast and their characters:

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

How to watch Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary airs live on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. For those without traditional cable in the US, the series streams live on services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Hulu subscribers are able to stream new episodes the day after they air on broadcast.

At the time of publication, there have been no announcements made about Abbott Elementary becoming available on UK networks or streaming channels. However, we will provide updates on its availability as that information develops.