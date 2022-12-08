The Golden Globes 2023: date, nominations, host and everything we know about the awards show

An awards season staple is back on TV in 2023 as The Golden Globes return after a year's absence following some controversy in the organization over its membership and other practices. But with new standards and efforts to grow a more diverse membership in place, the Globes are once again hoping to be a marquee event on the awards calendar.

The Golden Globes are run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2023. The awards handed out honor both movies and TV.

The first major awards ceremony of 2023 and a peer to the Oscars in recognizing many of the best movies of the year, here is everything you need to know about The Golden Globes 2023.

The Golden Globes 2023 air on Tuesday, January 10. Holding the ceremony Tuesday is a change from previous Golden Globes, which traditionally took place on Sundays. However, the move is likely a result of the NFL now having an 18-game schedule, with the final week of games running into what was usually The Golden Globes window of early January.

Will The Golden Globes be televised?

Because of a boycott by stars and PR firms over the controversies surrounding the Golden Globes in 2021, The Golden Globes 2022 ceremony was not televised, but it did announce winners through a press release.

But following the changes made by the HFPA, the Golden Globes are back on TV in 2023, airing in the US on NBC as they have for many years. The ceremony airs live coast-to-coast on January 10 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC as well as streaming live on Peacock.

NBC is available for all traditional TV subscribers or to anyone who is signed up for a live TV streaming service that carries the network, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. To stream The Golden Globes on Peacock, you need to be a subscriber to Peacock Premium.

The Golden Globes 2023 host

Jerrod Carmichael on Saturday Night Live (Image credit: Will Heath/NBC)

Stand-up comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael has been tapped to host The Golden Globes 2023. Hosting the awards ceremony is a capper to a big 2022 for Carmichael, who starred in the Sundance movie On the Count of Three, hosted Saturday Night Live and released his stand-up special Rothaniel, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Carmichael has some history with NBC, as his sitcom The Carmichael Show aired on the network for three seasons (and is currently available to stream on Peacock).

"We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live," said Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA. "Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season."

The Golden Globes 2023 nominations

Nominations for The Golden Globes 2023 are set to be revealed on Monday, December 12, at 8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT. Lopez vs Lopez stars George and Mayan Lopez are announcing the nominations on NBC's Today morning show.

We'll have the full slate of nominees available here when they are announced.

The Golden Globes 2023 categories

The Golden Globes break many of their movies and TV categories down by genre, either Drama or Comedy/Musical. Here is the complete list of categories that The Golden Globes is handing out awards for in 2023:

Movies

Best Picture — Comedy/Musical

Best Picture — Drama

Best Actress — Comedy/Musical

Best Actress — Drama

Best Actor — Comedy/Musical

Best Actor — Drama

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best Picture — Animated

Best Picture — Non-English Language

Best Score

Best Song

TV