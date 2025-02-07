Critics Choice Awards 2025 winners to be revealed tonight, February 7

The Critics Choice Awards 2025, the 30th edition of the awards show, is finally having its night, airing on E! starting at 7 pm ET/PT. As voted on by the members of the Critics Choice Association, the Critics Choice Awards recognizes the best of the past year in both movies and TV in a range of categories, with titles like A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, Wicked, Shogun, Nobody Wants This and St. Denis Medical up for awards.

Chelsea Handler is serving as the host of the event, which is finally taking place after the Los Angeles wild fires caused the awards show to be delayed multiple times. Worth noting, there will be no red carpet coverage of the awards ceremony.

The Critics Choice Awards are one of the bigger stops on the awards circuit in the build up to the Oscars. While there is no voting overlap between the two awards bodies, with Oscar voting underway whoever wins tonight is going to be top of mind of those voting for the Academy.

This is just one of many big awards being handed out this weekend, as the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America, featuring many movies up for Oscars, announce their awards on Saturday, February 8.

In order to watch the Critics Choice Awards, you need to have access to E!. A cable channel, E! is available through most traditional pay-TV providers and is included in the lineup of live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you’re OK with missing the broadcast when it first airs, the entire awards show will be available to watch on-demand on Peacock starting on February 8.

Check out the full list of Critics Choice Award-nominated movies and TV shows on the Critics Choice website, or take a look at what titles are up for some of the major categories directly below:

Best Picture

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean Baptiste, Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Drama Series