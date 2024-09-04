Hard Truths: trailer, cast and everything we know about the Mike Leigh movie

After a six-year absence from the movie screen, acclaimed British director Mike Leigh is back with a 2024 new movie, Hard Truths. In addition to his improvisational style, Leigh is also known for working with a regular troupe of actors, but Hard Truths will see him reunite with a past collaborator for the first time in years: his Secrets and Lies star Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

With those credentials, Hard Truths could very well be among the many movies that are position as potential Oscar nominees for the remainder of the year. So when could audiences be seeing it? Who else is in it? And is there a trailer for the movie?

Find out all that and more by reading on below.

According to reports, Bleecker Street plans to release Hard Truths in select movie theaters on December 6 to ensure that it qualifies for end-of-year awards before releasing it nationwide in the US on January 10.

We were not able to pinpoint a UK release date at this time, but the movie will screen as part of the BFI Film Festival in London in October. Prior to that, Hard Truths is slated to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Hard Truths cast

In Hard Truths, Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays Pansy, a woman prone to tirades that make her family and those around her miserable. Jean-Baptiste earned an Oscar nomination for her previous collaboration with Leigh in Secret and Lies. Outside of that viewers will know her from The Book of Clarence, Homecoming, Broadchurch and Without a Trace.

Starring alongside Jean-Baptiste is Michele Austin, playing Pansy's sister. Austin also is a Mike Leigh veteran, having appeared in Another Year, All or Nothing and Secrets and Lies. Some of her more recent credits include Boat Story, Meet the Richardsons and This Is Going to Hurt.

Hard Truths plot

Here is the official synopsis for Hard Truths:

"Legendary filmmaker Mike Leigh returns to the contemporary world with a fierce, compassionate and often darkly humorous study of family and the thorny ties that bind us. Reunited with Leigh for the first time since multiple Oscar-nominated Secrets and Lies, the astonishing Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays Pansy, a woman wracked by fear, tormented by afflictions, and prone to raging tirades against her husband, son, and anyone who looks her way. Meanwhile, her easygoing younger sister, played by Michele Austin, is a single mother with a life as different from Pansy's as their clashing temperaments — brimming with communal warmth from her salon clients and daughters alike. This expansive film from a master dramatist takes us into the intensities of kinship, duty and the most enduring of human mysteries: that even through lifetimes of hurt and hardship, we still find ways to love those we call family."

Hard Truths trailer

Watch the official Hard Truths trailer right here:

Hard Truths | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Mike Leigh movies

Since the late '80s Mike Leigh has been producing movies almost every two or three years, which is quite impressive for anyone but especially when you consider that most of his movies are said to be heavily improvised as he and the actors work to find the story. Add in the many accolades that he has amassed over his career (seven Oscar nominations, five BAFTA wins and more), and he has earned the right to be considered among the premier filmmakers of his generation.

Here's a look at his complete resume of feature directorial efforts to date:

Bleak Moments (1971)

High Hopes (1988)

Life Is Sweet (1990)

Naked (1993)

Secrets and Lies (1996)

Career Girls (1997)

Topsy-Turvy (1999)

All or Nothing (2002)

Vera Drake (2004)

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

Another Year (2010)

Mr. Turner (2014)

Peterloo (2018)