Boat Story: cast, plot and everything we know

Boat Story on BBC One and Amazon Freevee stars Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph.

Boat Story on BBC One sees Tchéky Karyo reunited with the writers of his popular series Baptiste, Harry and Jack Williams.

The thriller, which is set along the windswept coastline of Yorkshire, England, stars Breeders’ Daisy Haggard and Vigil actor Paterson Joseph as Janet and Samuel, who find a stash of illegal drugs on a shipwrecked boat.

The pair agree to sell the drugs and split the cash, but find themselves pursued by Tchéky’s sharp-suited gangster, known as The Tailor. Can they get away with the crime and survive to tell the tale?

Here’s everything you need to know about Boat Story...

Boat Story is a six-part series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK during Autumn 2023 and on Amazon Freevee in the US.

There’s no release date confirmed yet but as soon as we hear anything we’ll update you on here.

In the meantime, you can enjoy these first-look images of Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph on set.

Is there a trailer for Boat Story?

Not yet but if and when the BBC releases one, we’ll post it up on this page.

What is the plot of Boat Story?

In Boat Story, hard-up strangers Janet (Daisy Haggard) and Daniel (Paterson Joseph) unexpectedly discover a haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat.

Unable to believe their luck, they agree to sell it and split the money but they soon find themselves fleeing not only the cops but also masked hitmen and a fearsome gangster known as The Tailor (Tchéky Karyo).

Can Janet and Daniel really trust each other and how far are they each prepared to go to keep the cash that will change their lives forever?

Boat Story cast — Daisy Haggard as Janet

Daisy Haggard plays the cash-strapped Janet. She’s known for her role as Ally in the Sky Comedy series Breeders. Daisy has also starred in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Back to Life, I Give it a Year, Episodes and Uncle. She voices Mum in the animation Hilda.

Paterson Joseph as Daniel

Paterson Joseph plays Daniel, who finds the drugs with Janet. He played Kamal in Noughts and Crosses and Mark Grace in Casualty and has also had roles in Vigil, The Sandman, That Dirty Black Bag, Green Wing, Survivors and Timeless.

Tchéky Karyo as The Tailor

Tchéky Karyo stars as a notorious gangster. He is best known for his role as Julian Baptiste in the series Baptiste, which originated in the series The Missing. He’s also been in Mary Magdalene, Women at War, Nikita, The Patriot and Kiss of the Dragon.

Tchéky Karyo as gangster The Tailor in Boat Story. (Image credit: Image: Two Brothers Pictures/Matt Squire)

Who else is starring in Boat Story?

Boat Story has a stellar cast that includes Joanna Scanlan (The Larkins, Notes on a Scandal), former EastEnders star Craig Fairbrass and stage actor Jason Pennycooke (Hamilton). Former EastEnders and Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels is also appearing in the show.

Joanna Scanlan in Boat Story. (Image credit: Two Brothers Pictures/Matt Squire)

Craig Fairbrass in Boat Story. (Image credit: Two Brothers Pictures/Matt Squire)

Behind the scenes and more on Boat Story

Boat Story is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, with the series written by Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing, Baptiste, The Tourist), who alongside Christopher Aird (Baptiste, Liar, The Tourist), Sarah Hammond (Back to Life, Fleabag) and Daniel Walker (The Tourist) serve as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures, with Tommy Bulfin and Nawfal Faizullah as executive producers for the BBC.

Matthew Bird (Isolation Stories, Strangers) is the producer, and Harry and Jack Williams directed block one. Alice Troughton directed block two and Daniel Nettheim directed block three. International sales are handled by All3Media International.