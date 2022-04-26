How to watch Noughts and Crosses season 2 online anywhere in the world

Here's where you need to go to stream the second season of Noughts and Crosses.

If you're unfamiliar with the show, Noughts and Crosses is a BBC adaptation of Malorie Blackman's critically acclaimed series of YA novels. For season 2, we're heading back to the alternative version of present-day London and following the controversial, Romeo & Juliet-style love affair between Sephy (Masali Baduza), a member of the elite, black "Cross" people and Callum (Jack Rowan), who is a white "Nought".

The first season ended with a cliffhanger that deviated from the book and saw the couple on the run, with Sephy pregnant with their child. Will they manage to escape Albion?

Here's how to watch Noughts and Crosses season 2 so you can find out...

How to watch Noughts and Crosses season 2 online in the UK

Noughts and Crosses season 2 starts at 10.40 pm on Tuesday, April 26 on BBC One, with new episodes airing on a weekly basis.

If you can't wait to watch the second season, every episode is available to stream as a box set on BBC iPlayer right now.

How to watch Noughts and Crosses season 2 online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Noughts and Crosses season 2 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

How to watch Noughts and Crosses season 2 online in the US

Noughts and Crosses' first season arrived in the US on Peacock a few months after it aired in the UK, so we expect the second season will hit the NBCUniversal streaming platform later this year.