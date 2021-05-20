'Noughts and Crosses' Season 2 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Noughts and Crosses Season 2 is heading our way, and viewers will be taken back to the dangerous, alternate world of Albion. Based on the novels of the same name, the second season will continue the story of Callum and Sephy who are desperately trying to flee the city in search of a new life together.

Malorie Blackman, author of the Noughts and Crosses novels, says: “I am delighted that Noughts + Crosses is returning for a second series. So many people have asked me, 'So what happens next?’. Now they will find out! Having read the scripts, I think I can safely say that even those familiar with the Noughts & Crosses series of books will find surprises, suspense and so much to savour.”

Here's everything we know so far...

The BBC has not yet confirmed when the new series will air, but filming will commence in June on location in South Africa. It will then air on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. The first season of Noughts and Crosses is currently available on demand via iPlayer.

What is the plot of Noughts and Crosses Season 2?

Once again, we'll return to dystopian London where Sephy and Callum have fallen in love against the odds. However, their relationship is forbidden as Sephy is a black elite woman known as a "Cross", and Callum is part of the white underclass known as "Noughts".

At the end of Season 1, we saw Sephy rebelling against her powerful father Kamal Hadley by refusing to go to University. Before leaving the family home, she has a heart to heart with her sister, revealing her future is “not just about me anymore”. She is later seen throwing up before touching her stomach, confirming that she's pregnant.

Kamal tries to stop Sephy and Callum from leaving, but she reveals her pregnancy to her father, who is shell shocked but lets the pair leave as they'd intended. By the end of the episode, we see that the pair are hidden away somewhere remote and rural.

Season 2 is expected to pick up after these events, though an exact synopsis has not yet been revealed by the broadcaster.

Who's in the cast?

Noughts and Crosses Season 2 will see many of the original cast reprising their roles. Masali Baduza and Jack Rowan will return as lead characters Sephy and Callum

Masali Baduza says: “The journey continues! I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to Sephy’s story with our talented cast and crew.”

Jack Rowan adds: “I’m buzzing to be returning as Callum in the next series of Noughts + Crosses. The show means a lot to me and it’s an honour to have brought Malorie Blackman’s creation to life on screen. Here’s to the continuation of a story we hold very close to our hearts. Looking forward to getting the team back together!”

Here's the confirmed cast list so far, with more to come in due course.

Paterson Joseph ( Peep Show, Safe House )

) Helen Baxendale ( Cold Feet , Cuckoo )

, ) Bonnie Mbuli

Jonathan Ajayi ( The Drifters , Wonder Woman 1984 )

, ) Josh Dylan ( The Little Stranger , Allied )

, ) Kiké Brimah ( Love Type D )

) Jasmine Jobson ( Top Boy , Surge )

, ) Robert Hands (Endeavour, Jonathan Strange)

Is there a trailer for Season 2?

Not yet — watch this space!