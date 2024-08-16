Emilia Perez: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Selena Gomez movie

Described by Netflix as "an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations," Emilia Perez is one of the more interesting Netflix original movies set to come out in 2024. It is also perhaps going to be the streamer's best bet to pursue its long-sought-after Best Picture hopes.

Once again, Netflix has released a slew of original movies on its platform in 2024, including such high-profile titles like Spaceman, Damsel, Shirley, Hit Man and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. But it continues to push for Oscars with high-profile titles like Emilia Perez, which it hopes can join the likes of Roma, Marriage Story, The Power of the Dog and All Quiet on the Western Front.

Time will tell on its award prospects, but in the meantime here is everything you need to know about Emilia Perez.

Netflix has announced that Emilia Perez is going to debut on the streaming platform on November 13.

While there are no details yet, if the movie is going to compete for Oscars, as expected, it will receive at least a limited release in US movie theaters. We'll keep this post updated as news on any theatrical release becomes available.

It will at the very least be shown on the big screen at some of the major fall film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival. It already screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival back in May.

Emilia Perez cast

Image 1 of 3 Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Perez (Image credit: Shanna Besson/Pathé) Zoe Saldana in Emilia Perez (Image credit: Shanna Besson/Pathé) Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz in Emilia Perez (Image credit: Shanna Besson/Pathé)

While there are a trio of big-name stars that are starring in Emilia Perez, we've first got to mention who is playing the title character: Karla Sofía Gascón. She is a Spanish actress best known for roles in her home country, including Rebelde, which is streaming on Netflix.

Also starring in Emilia Perez is Zoe Saldana, the star of blockbusters like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, as Rita. Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is also in the movie, playing Jessi, as are Adriana Paz (Vis a vis) as Epifanía and Edgar Ramirez (Florida Man) as Gustavo.

Emilia Perez plot

Based on the novel by Boris Razon, here is the official synopsis for Emilia Perez, which was written by Jacques Audiard:

"Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia enlists Rita, an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self."

Emilia Perez trailer

There is no trailer for Emilia Perez at this time. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

Jacques Audiard movies

Audiard is a two-time BAFTA-winning filmmaker. Here is a look at his full list of feature-directing credits prior to Emilia Perez: