Shirley: release date, cast, teaser and everything we know about the biopic

The incomparable four-time Emmy-winning Regina King is making a return to acting in the new movie Shirley, her first big project since starring in 2021's The Harder They Fall.

In Shirley, King portrays the American trailblazer Shirley Chisholm, a politician who made history as the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black candidate to seek a major party's nomination for president. The movie specifically focuses on her 1972 presidential campaign bid.

Want to know more about Shirley? Here's everything we know about it, including the release date, the other cast members and the Oscar-winning director behind the camera.

Shirley premieres on Friday, March 22, on Netflix. Those hoping to watch the highly-anticipated movie need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Shirley plot

Here is the official plot of Shirley:

"Shirley tells the story of the first Black congresswoman, political icon Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for president. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign."

Regina King in Shirley (Image credit: Glen Wilson/Netflix)

Shirley cast

As previously mentioned, Regina King stars as Shirley Chisholm in the movie. The multi-award-winning actress won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk, three Emmys for her work in American Crime and one Emmy for her role in Watchmen. She has received several other recognitions for her immense talent both onscreen and behind the camera.

Starring alongside King in Shirley are the following:

Shirley trailer

A trailer for the movie has not yet been released. However, Netflix has released a teaser. Check out the clip below.

John Ridley movies

John Ridley pulls double duties in Shirley, serving as its writer and director. Ridley is an Academy Award winner, having earned a Best Writing for an Adapted Screenplay Oscar for 12 Years a Slave. As a writer, he’s created American Crime, wrote Red Tails and penned episodes of classic sitcoms, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Martin, just to name a few of his past credits.

As a director, here is his list of feature movie credits:

Cold Around the Heart (1997)

Jimi: All Is by My Side (2013)

Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (2017)

Needle in a Timestack (2021)

He has also been a prominent director on TV, directing episodes of Barbershop, American Crime, Guerilla, Godfather of Harlem and Five Days at Memorial.