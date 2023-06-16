Swagger season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the basketball drama

The NBA season has wrapped up, but basketball isn't going anywhere from our TVs just yet, with the return of an acclaimed sports drama. No, not Winning Time season 2, but Apple TV Plus' Swagger.

Swagger premiered in 2021 and was created by Reggie Rock Bythewood, taking inspiration from the experiences that NBA champion Kevin Durant had when he was rising up the ranks of youth and high school basketball (Durant is also an executive producer on the series). It is another example of a well reviewed (84% "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes for season 1) but somewhat under the radar show on Apple TV Plus, like Slow Horses, Foundation, Black Bird and more.

Here's what you need to know about Swagger season 2.

Swagger season arrives on Apple TV Plus on Friday, June 23. The premiere includes the first episode of the new season, with new episodes releasing weekly through August 11. That puts the total number of episodes for Swagger season 2 at eight.

The series is getting a special sneak preview as part of the lineup for the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. It is screening at the fest on Saturday, June 17.

Swagger season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Swagger season 2 from Apple TV:

"In season two, we meet the man-children Jace, Phil, Nick, Musa, Drew and Royale as they are entering their senior year of high school. All but Phil will be attending Cedar Cove Prep; a predominantly white institution where wealthy board members control the entire operation from the hiring of faculty to the enrollment of students. It is a school of power and influence.

"For all of their academic success, their basketball program has not been competitive until Emory Lawson, the athletic director, managed to acquire the Swagger players. Almost overnight, Cedar Cove’s basketball program becomes elite, attracting the attention of Alonzo Powers from Gladiator Sneakers. Games are attended by top college scouts from the nation and are live-streamed for thousands of fans.

"With winning comes scrutiny and the players find themselves under a microscope as they vie for a national high school championship. Everything is going right in the life of Jace Carson and his family. Jenna is renting a house in a residential neighborhood and her cosmetic sales business is booming. Then, a video surfaces that threatens to destroy it all. It is surveillance footage of Coach Warwick, Crystal's former coach, being beat down in an alley. The attackers are masked but Coach Warwick believes he has found evidence proving the Swagger players were involved. As this speculation reaches the public eye and social media, the bond of brotherhood the players have built is tested. Their once promising futures are in jeopardy."

Swagger season 2 cast

Most of the Swagger cast is back for season 2, including O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Cocaine Bear, Straight Outta Compton), Oscar-nominee Quvenzhane Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild, Black-ish) and Isaiah Hill as Jace Carson. They are joined by some new additions as well, including Orlando Jones (American Gods, Sleepy Hollow) and Shannon Brown (Empire, Extant).

Here is the main cast of Swagger season 2:

O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Isaac "Ike" Edwards

Isaiah Hill as Jace Carson

Shinelle Azoroh (Don't Let Go) as Jenna Carson

Quvenzhane Wallis as Crystal Jarrett

Tristan Mack Wilds (Praise This) as Alonzo Powers

Caleel Harris (When They See Us) as Musa Rahaim

Tessa Ferrer (Grey's Anatomy) as Meg Bailey

James Bingham as Drew Murphy

Solomon Irama (Supergirl) as Phil Marksby

Ozie Nzeribe (Shameless) as Royale Hughes

Jason Rivera as Nick Mendez

Christina Jackson (The Good Fight) as Tonya Edwards

Sean Baker (The Rookie) as Naim Rahaim

Orlando Jones as Emory Price

Shannon Brown as LJ Ryder

Swagger season 2 trailer

It looks like a thrilling season on and off the court for Swagger. Check out the season 2 trailer right here:

Also check out this behind-the-scenes look at the new season:

How to watch Swagger

Swagger is an Apple TV Plus original series, so the only way to watch it is if you have a subscription to the streaming service. A monthly subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $6.99 per month, though there is a seven-day free trial available to new subscribers.