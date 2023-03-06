Praise This: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy

If you’re in search of some fun family activities to do during Easter weekend, allow us to recommend a movie you can watch from the comforts of home, Praise This.

The new comedy sees Chloe Bailey, one-half of the popular R&B duo Chloe x Halle, star as Sam, a young and driven singer desperate to get into the music industry, even if that means associating with some dangerous elements. Trying to guide his daughter’s ambition, Sam’s father sends her to Atlanta to be with relatives, where she finds herself on a praise team. That wasn’t exactly in her plans, yet she thinks it may be what helps her break into the entertainment business. Although in the process of her singing gospel music, she discovers the true purpose of a praise team.

So what else is there to know about this movie that also features Grammy-nominated producer and rapper Quavo of The Migos? Here’s everything we know about Praise This.

Praise This premieres exclusively in the US on Friday, April 7 on Peacock.

For those interested in watching the comedy, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. A subscription not only allows you to watch Praise This, but other Peacock content such as Bel-Air, The Best Man: The Final Chapter and Poker Face. Additionally, you gain access to NBC’s current library of shows.

We anticipate that would-be Praise This viewers in the UK will be able to watch the film via Peacock utilizing a subscription to Sky TV or NOW, although we haven’t received official release date information.

Praise This trailer

Based on the trailer, it looks like the movie will offer plenty of comedically shady moments. Take a look at the clip below.

Praise This plot

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

"From director Tina Gordon, writer-director of Little and the writer of What Men Want and Drumline, Praise This follows aspiring musical superstar Sam (Five-time Grammy nominee Chloe Bailey; Grown-ish), a young woman driven, at almost any cost, to break into the music business. So, when her father (Philip Fornah; Better Call Saul), worried that Sam is associating with a dangerous crowd, moves them from Los Angeles to Atlanta to live with Sam’s sunny cousin, Jess (Anjelika Washington; Tall Girl franchise), Sam is …not happy.

"But when Sam is forced to join her cousin’s struggling, underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national championship competition, she sees an opportunity to finally make her dreams come true. What she discovers, though, is that ambition can command a high price and that praise is not about glory, but gratitude."

Praise This cast

As previously stated, Praise This stars Chloe Bailey. This isn’t Bailey’s first time in front of the camera as she has spent several years in the role of Jazz on Grown-ish alongside her sister Halle (who is set to debut as Ariel in the new live-action version of The Little Mermaid). We should also note that Chloe Bailey also stars in the highly-anticipated new Spring TV show, Donald Glover’s Swarm.

Also featured in Praise This is rapper Quavo. Although most fans know him for his music, he’s no novice to acting. He’s been spotted in Savage Salvation, Narcos: Mexico and Star.

The cast is rounded out by Anjelika Washington (Stargirl), Philip Fornah (The Game), Druski (House Party), Tristan Mack Wilds (The Wire), Birgundi Baker (The Chi), Loren Lott (Tag), Kiara Iman Heffner (Resentment), Ilario Grant, Crystal Hayslett (Sistas), Cocoa Brown (9-1-1), Vanessa Fraction (Barbershop 2: Back in Business), Ilario Grant and Grammy-nominated gospel stars Jekalyn Carr and Koryn Hawthorne.

Praise This director

Serving as director of Praise This is Tina Gordon. She’s previously directed the films Peeples and Little.