The Game season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sports comedy

Beginning as a spin-off for Mara Brock Akil's groundbreaking all-Black female led sitcom Girlfriends, The Game is a lighthearted dramedy about the lives of professional football players and others around them that is entering season 2 of its revival on Paramount Plus.

From the sorority-like antics presented by their wives to team executives and entourages, the series initially centered around rookie Derwin Davis (Pooch Hall) and his wife Melanie Davis (Tia Mowry-Hardict). First airing on The CW and then BET, the Davis saga concluded around season five.

But The Game on Paramount Plus has changed its format up a bit but brought back many fan favorites including Tasha Mack, Malkik Wright, Pookie and Jason Pitts, alongside new characters.

For season 2, the sports dramedy returns with more drama and laughs. To keep you up with the series, here's everything we know about The Game season 2.

The Game season 2 premieres on Thursday, December 15, on Paramount Plus. Following that, additional episodes air weekly on Thursdays.

The Game season 2 cast

All of the main cast from the first season of The Game revival returns, including series regulars Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson) and Malik Wright (Hosea Chanchez), alongside last year’s new characters Vaughn Hebron (Jamison Fields), grown-up Brittany Pitts (Adriyan Rae), Raquel Navarro (Analisa Velez) and Garrat Evans (Toby Sandeman).

Returning recurring characters include Pookie (Rockmond Dunbar), Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher (Tim Daly), Jason Pitts (Coby Bell) and Malik’s best friend Tee-Tee(Barry Floyd).

The Game revival through Paramount Plus premiered on the streaming service late last year with several changes. Moving the crew to Las Vegas, Tasha Mack heads a new football organization through the Fighting Fury. Besides removing the laughtrack and offering a single cam look, the series leaned more toward serious drama despite maintaining the series signature comedy. Meanwhile, fan favorites like Tasha Mack, Malkik Wright, Pookie and Jason Pitts returned alongside new characters including Vaugn Hebron, Garrett Evans and a grown up Brittany Pitts.

The Game season 2 plot

Paramount Plus' The Game season 1 moved things from San Diego to Las Vegas, where Tasha Mack heads a new football team, the Fighting Fury. What’s in store with season 2?

Season 2 is described as a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of professional football, with the character set to tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play the game.

Paramount Plus promises the second season "doubles the laughs and heightens the drama" as the characters fight to survive the storms of change.

The Game season 1 recap

The Game season 1 ended with several characters going through many changes. Malik makes a decision between owning the Fighting Fury or backing a player friendly health plan that gives them lifetime health insurance. Meanwhile, Tasha ends up owner of a nightclub inside the Las Vegas arena where the Fighting Fury plays. Vaughn Hebron shows early signs of being addicted to pain meds, while Brittany Pitts decides to stay in Vegas after getting fired as Tasha’s assistant.

The Game season 2 trailer

Watch the trailer for The Game season 2 directly below:

You can also get a sneak peek at what’s to come with The Game season 2 with these clips:

How to watch The Game season 2

Similar to other Paramount Plus original series, including Halo, Tulsa King, Star Trek: Strange New World and Evil, watching the newest season of The Game requires a Paramount Plus subscription. There are two plans in the US (just on standard plan for the UK), including a $4.99 a month Essential with limited commercial interruptions and commercial-free $9.99 Premium plan. The Premium plan does include local CBS stations and several other extras including the ability to download content.

Both of those plans can be bundled with SHOWTIME at the Essential $11.99 or $14.99 Premium monthly subscriptions.