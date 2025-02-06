Smurfs: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Rihanna movie

The Smurfs are coming back to the big screen. The classic characters, who first debuted in Belgian comic books before eventually getting their own animated TV series, are among the slate of 2025 new movies and hope to be a popular pick for kids and families this summer.

This is not the first time that the Smurfs have gotten their own movie. There were a pair of movies, The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2, that were released in 2011 and 2013, respectively, featuring the talent of Hank Azaria, Katy Perry, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Winters. Then in 2017, a new adaptation of the characters was released, Smurfs: The Lost Village, featuring Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson, Julia Roberts, Jake Johnson, Jack McBrayer, Ellie Kemper and more. Who’s starring in this latest movie?

Find out that and more below, as we’ve detailed everything you need to know about 2025’s Smufs movie.

Smurfs is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters worldwide on July 18, putting it among the summer blockbuster options this year.

Smurfs cast

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Something interesting with all of the Smurf movies in recent years, Smurfette has been voiced by a major pop star; first Katy Perry then Demi Lovato. That tradition continues as Rihanna is set to voice Smurfette in Smurfs. Rihanna is no stranger to acting, having appeared in movies like Ocean’s Eight and TV show Bates Motel.

A star-studded cast is joining Rihanna in the movie, including James Corden, Nick Offerman (Parks & Rec), JP Karliak (X-Men 97), Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Amy Sedaris (Ghosted), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Alex Winter (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Billie Lourd (The Last Showgirl), Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), Kurt Russell (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) and John Goodman (The Conners) as Papa Smurf.

Smurfs plot

From a script written by Pam Brady, here is the official synopsis for Smurfs:

“When Papa Smurf is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.”

Smurfs trailer

Watch the official Smurfs trailer right here:

Smurfs | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) – Rihanna - YouTube Watch On

Smurfs director

Chris Miller is the director of Smurfs. He has a couple of high-profile animated movies already on his resume, having been the director for Shrek the Third and Puss in Boots.

Smurfs behind the scenes

One of the things that the Smurfs movie is highlighting is the movie’s soundtrack, which is now available to pre-save and features a new single, “Higher Love,” by Desi Trill and featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi. The trailer also features Rihanna’s song “Please Don’t Stop the Music” and what certainly sounds like the singer covering Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth.”

Paramount Pictures is the studio behind Smurfs, with Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Ryan Harris serving as the movie’s producers.