The Burial: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jamie Foxx-led film

Thankfully having recovered from a mysterious health ailment, Jamie Foxx is back with another big film this year with the highly-anticipated The Burial. The movie comes a few months after Netflix’s debut of They Cloned Tyrone, which was a hit among critics and overall viewers.

Now in The Burial, Foxx plays a witty and smooth-talking attorney named Willie E. Gary who has been enlisted to protect the family business belonging to Jeremiah O’Keefe, played by fellow Oscar winner, Tommy Lee Jones. So when does the film debut and who else makes up the cast?

Here’s everything we know about The Burial.

The Burial first premieres in theaters on Friday, October 6. It then makes its streaming debut on Prime Video on Friday, October 13.

While we expect the film to make a UK streaming debut on October 13 as well, we are still waiting on confirmation of an official UK release rollout for the film. Once we have more information, we’ll pass along the update.

The Burial trailer

The trailer certainly prompts our interest in the movie. It looks to be the near-perfect blend of comedy and dramatic intrigue.

The Burial plot

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

"Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral home owner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story."

The story was written by Doug Wright and the screenplay by Wright and Maggie Betts. The Burial is based on a New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr.

The Burial cast

Jamie Foxx, The Burial (Image credit: Skip Bolen/Prime Video )

As previously mentioned, The Burial cast is led by Academy Award winners Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. Foxx has come a long way since his early days on In Living Color. He’s become a household name having starred in box office hits like Ray, Collateral, Django Unchained, Dream Girls and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor also recently appeared in Day Shift and can be heard in Strays as Bug.

Jones has long been a staple in Hollywood having starred in multiple installments of the Men in Black franchise, The Fugitive, No Country for Old Men, JFK and Lincoln, just to name a few of his projects. He’s also slated to appear in the upcoming Finestkind opposite Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega.

Other actors starring in The Burial include Jurnee Smollett (Lou), Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World Dominion), Pamela Reed (Kindergarten Cop), Alan Ruck (Succession) and Bill Camp (Boston Strangler).

The Burial director

Maggie Betts took to the director’s chair for the film. She’s previously directed Novitiate and The Carrier.