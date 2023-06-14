They Cloned Tyrone: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie
Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and BAFTA winner John Boyega join forces.
While there are plenty of summer blockbuster movies hitting theaters, there are a good number of them also hitting streaming platforms, which includes the highly anticipated film They Cloned Tyrone.
The movie, which combines a bit of mystery, science fiction and some 70s Blaxploitation comedy, stars Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and Bafta winner John Boyega. For many Jamie Foxx fans, this comedic sci-fi will no doubt be something on their must-watch list in light of the actor’s recent health scare news.
So what exactly can you expect from the new film? Here’s everything we know about They Cloned Tyrone.
They Cloned Tyrone release date
They Cloned Tyrone premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 21. If this date sounds familiar, perhaps it’s because this is the same day that Oppenheimer and Barbie both debut in movie theaters.
The Cloned Tyrone trailer
The trailer is intriguing and mysterious to say the least. We definitely plan to watch the film. Check out the brief video clip below.
They Cloned Tyrone plot
Here is the official synopsis of the film:
"A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."
They Cloned Tyrone cast
As previously mentioned, They Cloned Tyrone is led by two formidable talents in John Boyega and Jamie Foxx. Boyega is a very familiar face in Hollywood, having starred in some high-profile movies like The Woman King, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Breaking, Detroit and of course, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.
In addition to being an Oscar-winning actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the film Ray, Foxx is also a Grammy-award-winning singer and widely celebrated comedian. Other movie credits on Foxx’s resume include Collateral, Django Unchained, Dreamgirls, Just Mercy, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Day Shift.
Joining the two gents in the film is actress Teyonah Parris. When it comes to television, Parris has had quite the run starring in Survivor’s Remorse, Mad Men and WandaVision. Her film credits include The Photograph, Candyman and the upcoming The Marvels.
They Cloned Tyrone director
Juel Taylor serves as the film’s director and co-writer. He’s previously directed episodes of the series Twenties, and he formerly co-wrote the screenplays for Shooting Stars and Creed II.
