Day Shift: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Netflix movie

As the dog days of summer descend on us, why not partake in a dark comedy featuring Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg as vampire hunters?

Day Shift is a new Netflix original movie, telling the story of a vampire hunter who, like everyone else, is just trying to make ends meet so that he can care for his daughter. This action-packed comedy looks to be stylish and fun, another potential hit for the streaming giant.

Here’s everything we know about Day Shift.

Day Shift arrives in the US and the UK on August 12. If you want to watch it when it comes out, be sure that you’re a Netflix (opens in new tab)subscriber.

Who is in the Day Shift cast?

Day Shift has an all-star cast that includes award-winning actor and singer Jamie Foxx (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ray, Django Unchained), Dave Franco (Now You See Me, The Now) and rapper-turned-actor and pitchman Snoop Dogg (BMF, Training Day).

Other members of the cast include Steve Howey (Shameless), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder), Meagan Good (Harlem) and Scott Adkins (Avengement).

Here are the characters they're playing:

Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski

Dave Franco as Seth

Snoop Dogg as Big John Elliott

Meagan Good as Jocelyn

Zion Broadnax as Paige

Karla Souza as Paige

Who directed Day Shift?

J.J. Perry makes his directorial debut with Day Shift. While he may be a newcomer behind the camera, if you're a fan of action movies then you've no doubt seen his work before.

Perry has been a stuntman since the late 1980s. He has over two decades of martial arts training, which has helped prepare him for stunt roles in countless blockbuster movies and TV shows (opens in new tab) like The Fate of the Furious, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, X-Men: Origins, as well as the John Wick franchise.

What is Day Shift about?

Here’s the Day Shift official synopsis from Netflix:

"Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an International Union of Vampire Hunters."

Is there a trailer for Day Shift?

The trailer for Day Shift is chock full of comedy, drama and action. While the concept of a pool guy moonlighting as a vampire hunter might seem cheesy at first glance, after one looks at the trailer there’s clearly nothing lighthearted about the action sequences and the high-budget special effects.

Some of the vampire death sequences look like they’re straight out of The Matrix. There are lots of opportunities for Foxx, Franco and Snoop Dogg to provide some comedic moments as well.

