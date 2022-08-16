* Warning - spoilers ahead for the Netflix movie Day Shift *

In Day Shift, Jamie Foxx stars as pool cleaner Bud Jablonski, whose profession is a front for his secret vampire killer identity which he has to keep hidden from those around him, including his ex-wife Jocelyn (Meagan Good) and their daughter Paige (Zion Broadnax).

Faced with the risk of his daughter moving to Florida along with his former wife, so she can be closer to her mother, Bud has to take on the seemingly impossible task of raising enough money to pay for Paige’s tuition as well as a set of braces, which is a combined total of $10,000 in just a week.

Desperate to keep his family close by, Bud makes the difficult decision to rejoin the vampire hunting union he was previously shunned from due to the fact his combat style was considered to be too risky and aggressive.

Of course, Bud isn’t exactly welcomed back with open arms and he’s given a second chance to work with the union under strict conditions, including working the titular day shift and he must also be supervised by union rep, Seth (Dave Franco) after reuniting with old friend Big John Elliott (Snoop Dogg) who manages to get him back into the union in the first place.

On top of this, Bud and Seth are soon pursued by a female vampire, Audrey, who is mourning the death of the vampires Bud killed at the beginning of the movie and is seeking revenge, resulting in an inevitable showdown.

But what happened at the end of Day Shift? Who lived and who died? Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of the Netflix movie…

Day Shift ending explained: What happened to Big John Elliott?

Midway through the fight, Big John Elliott gets bitten and eventually sacrifices himself so that Bud can go and save his family, who are being pursued by vampires. He wasn’t the only one affected by the clan of vampires either, as Seth is bitten and transforms into one of them.

Despite this precarious situation, Bud is no match for Audrey but manages to trick her during the fight and saves his family, with Seth also staying alive and having to conceal his vampire identity and get his transformation under control.

Later, Seth helps Bud stay in the union by citing protocol to justify his actions despite the fact the union tries to use various codes against him, giving him further job security going forward to help protect his family.

But what about fan-favorite Big John Elliott? Earlier in the movie, we saw him putting himself in harm's way to help Bud get to his family, and we're sure many assumed that was the end for him.

However, as Jablonski family drives away, John climbs out of a manhole showing that he survived the fight against the vampires, so fans can rest easy knowing that Big John Elliott has emerged from the events unharmed.

Big John Elliott managed to fight and come out the other side! (Image credit: Netflix)

Is Big John Elliott a vampire?

The movie has left that ambigious, as we can't see any physical transformation for Big John despite him seemingly being bitten by one of the vampires. The film ends with him having a smoke and saying: "That's what I love about LA, all the damn vampires" before walking off down the street, where the film cuts to the credits.

But regardless of his current form, we do know that he's safe and well, and is free to continue his life in LA. With a potential sequel not yet confirmed, we don't know if we'll be seeing more from him or any of the other Day Shift characters.

Day Shift is available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.