Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — cast and everything we know about the new Eddie Murphy comedy

Good news for fans of the funny and savvy Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy), Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F sees the police officer back in action in what is the fourth movie in the comedy franchise, this time set to be a Netflix original movie.

Speaking to Netflix site Tudum, mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared, "Eddie's such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy — he can do anything. And he's the same Axel Foley. He's still on the streets. He's still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye."

What can you expect with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F? Here's everything we know.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres on Netflix in the summer of 2024. Once the streamer announces a specific date, we'll pass along the update.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F plot

Here is the official synopsis of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F:

"Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

The script for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F was penned by Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F cast

Eddie Murphy, Lisa Eilbacher and Judge Reinhold in Beverly Hills Cop (Image credit: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo)

As previously stated, Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley. Murphy hardly needs an introduction as one of the most successful comedians/actors in history. The Golden Globe, Grammy and Emmy winner is a Saturday Night Live veteran who has starred in several comedy movie franchises including The Nutty Professor, Shrek, Coming to America and of course, Beverly Hills Cop. He's also starred in other movies like Dream Girls, You People and Candy Cane Lane.

Also returning to the Beverly Hills Cop fold are Judge Reinhold (The Santa Clause) as Billy Rosewood and John Ashton (Gone Baby Gone) as John Taggert.

Joining the franchise are Paul Reiser (Stranger Things), Bronson Pinchot (Perfect Strangers), Taylour Paige (Zola), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Project Power) and Kevin Bacon (Leave the World Behind).

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer

A teaser/trailer for the new movie debuts on December 14. Once it becomes available, we'll place it here.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F director

Mark Molloy took to the director’s chair for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The movie marks his feature directorial debut.