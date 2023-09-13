Leave the World Behind: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Julia Roberts movie

Sam Esmail captivated viewers with his TV series Mr. Robot and now he hopes to get your attention again with his new movie, the thriller Leave the World Behind. To help him he has assembled an acclaimed ensemble of actors that include Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali.

This Netflix original movie is inspired by a National Book Award-nominated novel from Rumaan Alam and deals with cyber threats and how they could bring about apocalyptic type of events.

Intrigued? Here is everything that you need to know about Leave the World Behind.

Netflix has announced that Leave the World Behind premieres on the streaming platform on Friday, December 8.

It is expected that Leave the World Behind is also going to get at least a short run exclusively in movie theaters, but no information is available right now on when or how long that is going to be.

We do know that Leave the World Behind is expected to have its world premiere screening at the 2023 AFI Film Festival on October 25.

Leave the World Behind plot

Adapted from Alam's book of the same name, here is the official synopsis for Leave the World Behind, written by Sam Esmail:

"In this apocalyptic thriller from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail, Amanda and her husband Clay, rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie and Rose. Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. and his daughter Ruth — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world."

Leave the World Behind cast

A star-studded trio leads the cast of Leave the World Behind, headlined by Julia Roberts as Amanda. The Oscar-winning actress (for Erin Brockovich) has appeared only sparingly in movies in the last few years, with 2022's Ticket to Paradise her most recent, but before that it was 2018's Ben Is Back. She also has done some high profile TV roles in recent years, including the Prime Video series Homecoming and the Starz miniseries Gaslit.

Playing Amanda's husband Clay in the movie is Ethan Hawke. In addition to numerous acting roles that have included the Before trilogy, Training Day, Boyhood (Oscar nominated for the last two) and more recent projects like The Northman, Moon Knight and Raymond & Ray, Hawke is also a writer, director and producer. His work behind the scenes have included The Last Movie Stars documentary and the upcoming movie Wildcat, starring his daughter Maya Hawke.

Another Oscar vet is also part of the cast in Mahershala Ali. The two-time Oscar winner (Moonlight and Green Book) plays G.H., the father who arrives at the vacation home bringing news of the dangerous cyber attack. Ali is also known for his roles in House of Cards, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Luke Cage, Hidden Figures and, upcoming, as the MCU's Blade.

Playing the children of these characters are Myha'la Herrold (Dumb Money, Industry) as G.H.'s daughter Ruth, and Charlie Evans (Everything's Gonna Be Okay) and Farrah Mackenzie (United States of Al, Utopia) as Amanda and Clay's kids, Archie and Rose.

Also in the cast is another big name: City on a Hill and Footloose star Kevin Bacon is tapped to play the role of Danny.

Leave the World Behind trailer

There is no trailer for Leave the World Behind at this time, but when one becomes available we'll add it here.

Sam Esmail movies

Sam Esmail has definitely been more involved in the world of TV than he has movies throughout this career. In addition to Mr. Robot, he was a writer and executive producer on Homecoming and The Resort, as well as solely an executive producer Angelyne and Gaslit.

As far as movies, he has one movie prior to Leave the World Behind, with him writing and directing the 2014 movie Comet.