Ticket to Paradise: release date, trailer and everything we know about new Julia Roberts and George Clooney movie

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are back together on the big screen in Universal’s upcoming Ticket to Paradise. Not only are we excited to have Roberts and Clooney together again, but we’re also thrilled to have them back in the rom-com space. It’s hard to believe that Roberts hasn’t been in a romantic comedy in over two decades and we’re glad to see her back at it.

The duo has a long history of working together, dating back to 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven and the sequel Ocean’s Twelve (2004), along with 2016’s Money Monster.

This time around they’re playing a divorced couple going to great lengths to keep their daughter from making the same mistakes they did, only it doesn’t go quite as planned. Much of the movie’s charm (as evidenced by the trailer) comes from seeing the hilariously contentious relationship between Roberts and Clooney as they try to work together no matter how hard it is to be in close proximity to each other.

Here’s everything we know about Ticket to Paradise.

Ticket to Paradise will be released exclusively in theaters on October 21 in the US and on September 16 in the UK.

The movie will be available to stream on Peacock 45 days after its theatrical run.

What is Ticket to Paradise about?

Ticket to Paradise is the story of a former married couple, played by Roberts and Clooney, who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter, Lily (played by Kaitlyn Dever), from marrying a guy she’s just met. She’s head over heels in love with him and her parents believe that she’s about to make a big mistake.

They agree to team up to present a united front against their daughter’s plan to get married, but things don't go to plan at all.

Who is in the Ticket to Paradise cast?

Julia Roberts and George Clooney topline the cast of Ticket to Paradise. Joining them are Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd (Star Wars: The Last Jedi ), Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Murran Kain, Vanessa Everett and Rowan Chapman.

We don’t yet have specifics on character names, but we’ll be sure to update them as they’re available.

Roberts recently spoke with The New York Times (opens in new tab) about returning to romantic comedies after so much time away from the genre. When she saw the script for Ticket to Paradise, she knew there was only one way it would work: with George Clooney. "Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."

Is there a trailer for Ticket to Paradise?

Not surprisingly, the trailer for Ticket to Paradise sets up the entire movie. Bitter divorced couple trying to "save" their daughter, only to discover that working together again isn’t as bad as they thought it would be. Kind of. There’s still a lot of bickering and mayhem, which makes the movie all the more endearing.