'Moon Knight' — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Moon Knight is the next entry into the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First announced back in 2019, anticipation for this latest Disney+ exclusive has been building higher and higher ever since.

The series will introduce yet another caped crimefighter to the MCU in the form of Moon Knight (played by Star Wara alum, Oscar Isaac), a mercenary who becomes a vigilante after a chance encounter with an Egyptian god.

Here's everything we know about Moon Knight so far...

Although we don't have a release date beyond "2022" just yet, there are rumors that we'll be seeing the show sooner than we think! Multiple leakers—including The Hashtag Show—have claimed that the superhero series will arrive on March 30.

We expect an official release date to arrive soon, perhaps alongside the upcoming trailer.

Who is Moon Knight?

Moon Knight is probably one of the lesser-known Marvel heroes who has joined the MCU, one who isn't afraid of being brutal when it comes to fighting his foes.

Originally, Moon Knight was introduced as a villain but the character proved popular enough that Marvel turned him into a gritty antihero. When his backstory was expanded upon, we learned Moon Knight's secret identity was Marc Spector.

Spector was a former Marine and CIA operative-turned mercenary. During a job in Sudan, Spector lost a fight with Raoul Bushman, a warlord who went on to become one of Moon Knight's archenemies. Though he appeared to die, Spector reawakened at the foot of a statue of the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu.

Whether he was actually saved by Khonshu's divine intervention or Spector simply mistakenly attributed his survival to the god was unclear, but Spector nevertheless took up the mantle of Moon Knight and began fighting crime.

In adopting this new identity, Spector is granted supernatural abilities, and he began strategically investing his money to finance his crime-fighting exploits. He also began developing multiple personas to help him keep an ear to the ground, something which took its toll on Marc Spector's mental health.

More recent incarnations of the character saw Spector becoming a conduit for Khonshu (who was proven to exist in the Marvel universe) and developing additional persona such as "Mr. Knight", a well-dressed new take on the character.

Later storylines have also continued to explore Moon Knight's mental health and whether his schizophrenia and/or dissociative identity disorder were by-products of becoming Moon Knight or mental illnesses he was already living with prior to becoming a superhero. Kevin Feige confirmed back in 2020 that Moon Knight would be tackling the character's dissociative identity disorder as part of the show.

How many episodes of 'Moon Knight' will there be?

Kevin Feige revealed that the first season of Moon Knight will be comprised of six episodes, each lasting between 40-50 minutes to Collider, making it roughly the same length as the last MCU show, Hawkeye.

'Moon Knight' plot

According to Marvel's synopsis of the series, "Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."

'Moon Knight' cast

Oscar Isaac leads the cast as the eponymous Moon Knight, otherwise known as Marc Spector.

Speaking to Variety about his new role last year, Isaac said: "I found so much room to do things that I've never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do.

"I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I've ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn't wait to get to set and work."

Ethan Hawke plays the as-yet-unidentified lead villain in 'Moon Knight'. (Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty.)

Ethan Hawke is also set to star opposite him as the show's villain, although his character has not been named just yet. May Calamawy (Ramy) joined the show back in January 2021, though we do not know her character's identity, either.

Avid fans spotted that French actor Gaspard Ulliel was briefly listed as playing as Anton Mogart (aka Midnight Man) on Ulliel's talent agency site, so he could well appear in the series, too.

Is there a 'Moon Knight' trailer?

Marvel gave us our first glimpse at the series on Disney Plus Day with some footage shown exclusively on the platform. It saw Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector admitting he struggles to make out the difference between his dreams and real life, along with some brief shots of Isaac in costume.

You can watch that teaser below:

More recently, Disney revealed that the full trailer is due to be released on Monday, Jan. 17 during the NFL Super Wild Card match-up that begins at 8:15 pm ET (1:15 am GMT in the UK).

As and when that trailer is unveiled, we'll be sure to add it in here.

Tune in MONDAY💥 for the world trailer premiere of the all-new @DisneyPlus original series, @MarvelStudios’ #MoonKnight 🌙 during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup on @ESPN/@ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/0d0x4MO608January 15, 2022 See more

Who is directing 'Moon Knight'?

Mohamed Diab has been tapped to direct four episodes of Moon Knight, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead co-directing the remaining two.