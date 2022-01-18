Does the 'Moon Knight' trailer tease a 'Werewolf By Night' crossover?

If you missed it last night, Moon Knight's first trailer debuted during the halftime break of the NFL Super Wild Card game on Jan. 17, and the trailer might have teased an exciting crossover with another Marvel hero!

The new trailer introduces us to Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a young man working in a museum who is struggling with a sleep disorder and, by his own admission, "can't tell the difference between my waking life and my dreams".

In the trailer, we learn a bit more about Grant's life, his primary foe (an as-yet-unnamed villain portrayed by Ethan Hawke), and eventually see Grant suiting up as Moon Knight.

Towards the end of the trailer, we also see Moon Knight brutally beating down some sort of wolf or dog-like creature on the floor of what looks to be a smashed-up public bathroom... could this foe be the Werewolf By Night?

If you're unfamiliar with the character, Werewolf By Night is, unsurprisingly, a werewolf who took on some of the Marvel world's more supernatural threats.

Werewolf By Night is already due to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe later this year as Gael García Bernal will portray him in an upcoming Halloween special on Disney+.

The Moon Knight character was first introduced in a Werewolf By Night comic. In that story, Moon Knight was a villain; he'd been hired to take on the Werewolf by the evil Committee.

As the two characters share this connection, Moon Knight might be the perfect place to also introduce the Werewolf By Night to the MCU before he gets his own special later in 2022.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Another thing worth noting is how the new series synopsis Marvel released alongside the full trailer suggests the series has subtly made changes to Moon Knight's backstory.

It reads: "The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

This is slightly different from the character's origin story, as it was mercenary Marc Spector who first took on the Moon Knight mantle. Spector then went on to develop additional personalities to help him keep his ear to the ground whilst fighting crime.

Steven Grant was one such personality, although originally his Grant persona was a millionaire playboy, similar to how Bruce Wayne is a rich business magnate and socialite by day and Batman by night in the DC Universe.

According to this trailer and the above summary, it appears Steven Grant — now a gift-shop employee — is the character's identity, rather than Spector. Does this mean we can expect more changes to Marc Spector's origin story when Moon Knight arrives later this year? Thankfully, we don't have much longer to wait to find out, as the trailer finally confirmed the new MCU show will be premiere on March 30, 2022.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30.