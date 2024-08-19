Nickel Boys: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the book adaptation

From Pulitzer Prize to Oscar? It's too soon to tell, but that's something that will be discussed as people get excited about the 2024 new movie Nickel Boys, based on Colson Whitehead's award-winning and best-selling book. With all the pedigree of the source material, expect this to be one of the buzziest movies for the rest of 2024 (including when it comes to potential Oscar contenders).

This is the second of Whitehead's books that is getting adapted by Hollywood. The previous was The Underground Railroad, which we labeled a "masterful piece of art," a sentiment shared by many as the Prime Video original series was "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes and earned seven Emmy nominations. Nickel Boys and its team of creatives hopes for similar success on the big screen.

So let's take a look at who is involved, what the story is about and when you'll be able to see Nickel Boys right here.

Nickel Boys is slated for an October 25 release exclusively in movie theaters in the US. At this time we don't have any info on when Nickel Boys is going to be released in the UK or elsewhere outside of the US.

Prior to its release in movie theaters, Nickel Boys is going to screen as the opening night movie at the New York Film Festival on September 27.

Nickel Boys cast

The leading roles in Nickel Boys are the two teenagers Elwood and Turner, who will be played by Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson. Herisse is best known for his work in When They See Us, but most recently was seen in The American Society of Magical Negroes. Wilson's credits include Ray Donovan and the Ben Affleck basketball movie The Way Back.

Also in the Nickel Boys cast are Hamish Linklater (Manhunt), Fred Hechinger (Gladiator II), Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Justified: City Primeval).

Nickel Boys plot

Amazon MGM Studios has not provided an official synopsis for Nickel Boys at this time, so here is the description of the book from Amazon Prime :

"When Elwood Curtis, a black boy growing up in 1960s Tallahassee, is unfairly sentenced to a juvenile reformatory called the Nickel Academy, he finds himself trapped in a grotesque chamber of horrors. Elwood's only salvation is his friendship with fellow 'delinquent' Turner, which deepens despite Turner's conviction that Elwood is hopelessly naive, that the world is crooked and that the only way to survive is to scheme and avoid trouble. As life at the Academy becomes ever more perilous, the tension between Elwood's ideals and Turner's skepticism leads to a decision whose repercussions will echo down the decades."

Nickel Boys trailer

There is no trailer for Nickel Boys right now. When one becomes available online we'll add it here.

Nickel Boys director

Nickel Boys is the narrative feature directorial debut for RaMell Ross. However, Ross is already an Oscar-nominated filmmaker, having received a nomination for Best Documentary for his movie Hale County This Morning, This Evening, which is available to watch via digital on-demand platform if you're interested.