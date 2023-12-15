The American Society of Magical Negroes: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy

Justice Smith, David Alan Grier and Aisha Hinds in The American Society of Magical Negroes

Helping to kick off the new slate of 2024 movies in the spring comes The American Society of Magical Negroes, a satire comedy about race.

As history books indicate, race in the US is a complex subject matter and often difficult to place in the context of smiles and laughs. However, in this new film, funnyman David Alan Grier and Emmy-nominated Nicole Byer use their comedic chops to share a fictional story about the dynamics between Black and white Americans, told in a vein that reminds us of the sleeper hit Dear White People.

Here’s everything we know about The American Society of Magical Negroes, including the release, cast and plot.

The American Society of Magical Negroes debuts in movie theaters in the US on Friday, March 22. The film is expected to premiere in the UK on the same day.

The American Society of Magical Negroes trailer

Here is the trailer for the new movie.

The American Society of Magical Negroes plot

Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

"The American Society of Magical Negroes is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier."

The American Society of Magical Negroes cast

The American Society of Magical Negroes is spearheaded by David Alan Grier, Justice Smith and Nicole Byer.

As a vet of In Living Color, Grier has a long history in the entertainment industry. In 2023 alone, he was spotted in The Color Purple musical, Candy Cane Lane and They Cloned Tyrone.

Smith is also a widely known actor having appeared in projects such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Sharper, Jurassic World Dominion and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. Byer is a famed comedian who received six out of seven total Emmy nominations for her hosting talent on Nailed It! As an actress, she has been in things like Good Burger 2, Survival of the Thickest and Grand Crew.

The main cast is rounded out by An-Li Bogan (The Unsettling), Drew Tarver (History of the World: Part II), Michaela Watkins (Suze) and Rupert Friend (Asteroid City).

The American Society of Magical Negroes director

Kobi Libii pulled double duties for The American Society of Magical Negroes, serving as both writer and director. The movie serves as his first big feature film.