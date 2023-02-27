Grand Crew season 2: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy series

After receiving rave reviews and an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season, Grand Crew season 2 is finally here, ready to once again entertain the show's fans; including us, as it is one of the spring TV shows we're looking forward to the most.

For those of you who haven't jumped head first into the sitcom, the series follows a group of Black friends all in their 30s trying to make sense of adulting. That includes them navigating the ups and downs of their career and them trying to figure out the most complicated subject known to man, romance and relationships. Thankfully, these tightly-knit besties have each other to help make sense of everything, or at least help them laugh through the pain.

With that in mind, here's everything we know about Grand Crew season 2.

Grand Crew is taking over the Friday night time slot from Young Rock. The second season of Grand Crew debuts on March 3, at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC in the US, following Lopez vs Lopez.

Grand Crew season 2 trailer

The humorous trailer is a reminder of why fans fell in love with the show in the first place. Take a look.

Grand Crew season 2 plot

The heart of the series is a friend group in their 30s trying to navigate the twists of life offered by adulthood. Often throughout the series, the individual characters are faced with complex life situations involving love, family and their professional careers. However, they lean on one another to get through their problems, which often proves to be comical for viewers.

While we don't know of all the hijinks that will be featured in Grand Grew season 2, we know the spirit of the sitcom remains the same.

Grand Crew season 2 cast

Echo Kellum in Grand Crew (Image credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC)

All the season 1 players are back for season 2. That means stand-up comedian Nicole Byer returns as Nicky. Byer has been seen in projects like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, All about Nina and A Black Lady Sketch Show. Additionally, her voice has recently been heard in the HBO Max series Velma and Tuca & Bertie. She also hosts the Netflix series Nailed It!

Also starring in Grand Crew is Echo Kellum as Noah. Kellum has previously been seen in popular series Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and was recently spotted in The Old Man.

Rounding out the cast are Carl Tart (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Grasie Mercedes (Perfect Harmony), Justin Cunningham (Blue Bloods), and Aaron Jennings (A League of Their Own).

How to watch Grand Crew season 2

Grand Crew season 2 episodes air live exclusively on NBC in the US. For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you prefer to watch shows in your own time, no problem. New episodes become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.

We anticipate season 2 episodes will become available in the UK on Sky TV, but we don't have a release date for when that will be. Season 1 episodes are currently on Sky Go.