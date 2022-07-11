Blue Bloods season 13: release date, cast and everything we know about the cop drama

CBS has long held the title of the most-watched US TV network and Blue Bloods has been one of the shows that makes this possible. The cop drama created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, both veterans of The Sopranos, premiered on CBS in 2010 with Tom Selleck starring. It’s been a winning formula as Blue Bloods prepares its 13th season as part of CBS' fall 2022 lineup.

Here is everything that we know about the upcoming Blue Bloods season 13.

Blue Bloods is set to remain a Friday night fixture for CBS when season 13 premieres on Friday, October 7, at 10 pm ET/PT. All new episodes are going to be available for on-demand streaming on Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

Friday night has been the night for Blue Bloods since it debuted in 2010. Its late night, end of week time slot has not prevented it from being one of the most watched shows on TV. Per Nielsen (opens in new tab), Blue Bloods was the eighth most-watched TV program for the 2021-2022 season with 9.782 million viewers. However if you take out NFL games, the show rounded out the top five.

Blue Bloods season 12 premiered on Sky Witness in the UK on June 20. While we don’t have any official word, it stands to reason that Blue Bloods season 13 could see a similar release window for the UK.

What is the Blue Bloods season 13 plot?

The premise of Blue Bloods is that it centers on the Reagan family, almost all of whom work as New York City cops or in some law enforcement capacity.

While we don’t have any specifics on what Blue Bloods season 13 is going to bring just yet, we can make a pretty good guess that an overarching storyline is going to be Erin Reagan running for District Attorney, which she announced she was going to do in the season 12 finale.

Who is in the Blue Bloods season 13 cast?

(Image credit: John Paul Filo/CBS)

Tom Selleck leads the cast of Blue Bloods as Frank Reagan. Selleck is a TV legend, having starred in the original Magnum P.I. series, The Closer, a long-running guest arc on Friends, Boston Legal and Las Vegas. He’s also starred in a number of movies, including Three Men and a Baby, Quigley Down Under and In & Out. While Magnum P.I. may still be Selleck’s most famous role, he has actually played Frank Reagan longer than he has any other character.

The main cast of Blue Bloods also includes Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray. Here is who everyone plays:

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Marisa Baez

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko

No new casting details for season 13 have been shared yet, but we’ll update this page when any news comes along.

Is there a Blue Bloods season 13 trailer?

There’s been no footage of Blue Bloods season 13 shared yet, trailer or otherwise. When a new video clip becomes available we’ll be sure to share it here.

How to watch Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods airs on CBS, which means that any US TV household with a traditional cable subscription or a TV antenna that receives local stations can tune in. CBS is also part of the channel lineup for live TV streaming services including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Cord cutters have the option to watch Blue Bloods both live and on-demand with a subscription to Paramount Plus. Any Paramount Plus subscriber can watch new and past episodes of Blue Bloods, but if you want to watch new episodes live you’ll need to be signed up for Paramount Plus' premium ad-free subscription, which allows consumers to stream their local CBS station live.

UK viewers who want to watch Blue Bloods can do so on Sky Witness, which is a channel available through Sky TV. Past seasons of the show are also available on Paramount Plus, Sky Go, Now TV and Virgin Go. You can also purchase episodes of Blue Bloods on Prime Video.