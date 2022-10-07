Meet the Blue Bloods season 13 cast: who's who in the police drama

When people think of police dramas, it’s impossible not to think of CBS’ hit series, Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods season 13 premieres on Friday, October 7, at 10 PM ET/PT and brings us right back to the Reagan family dinner table. Television’s favorite multi-generational family of cops, who are fully dedicated to New York City law enforcement, continue to present the different aspects of the justice system and real-life situations that officers face on duty.

It’s those characters that we’re focusing on here with this breakdown of the Blue Bloods season 13 cast, featuring many cast members who have been here since the first episode or joined early on in the show’s run.

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

(Image credit: John Paul Filo/CBS)

Head of both the New York Police Department and the Reagan family, Commissioner Frank Reagan is committed to doing everything in his power for the good of his city and the people in it. He runs his department the way he believes it needs to be done, not playing into politics and never playing favorites to his sons who are both in law enforcement.

Tom Selleck is considered a legend in the industry, having many notable roles including in Magnum, P.I., Friends and the Jesse Stone TV films.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

(Image credit: CBS)

The eldest child in the Reagan family, Danny, is a seasoned detective and an Iraq War vet who always does what he has to in order to get justice. While he has always been a family man, it took on a new meaning after his wife, Linda, died in season 8. The shocking death was a huge storyline for the character and still affects him today. However, his love for both of his boys never fails him.

Donnie Wahlberg is best known as a member of New Kids on the Block. His additional acting work includes Bullet, Ransom, Southie, The Sixth Sense, Boomtown, Triggermen, Dreamcatcher, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV and Annapolis.

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

(Image credit: CBS)

Erin is the middle daughter in the Reagan clan. She is a New York Assistant DA, who always serves as the legal compass for the rest of her family. She is a single mom to her daughter, Nicky. Last we saw in season 12, she was sharing some pretty exciting news: she will be running for District Attorney. This will certainly present some interesting storylines with her family dynamics, especially if she gets the title.

Bridget Moynahan can also be seen in Sex and the City, John Wick, Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and I, Robot. Most recently, she made an appearance on And Just Like That…, reprising her role in the reboot.

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan

(Image credit: CBS)

The youngest sibling in the Reagan family is Jamie, a Harvard Law graduate who is often referred to as the "golden boy." Eventually, he decides that this career isn’t for him and becomes a cop. Currently, Jamie is a Sergeant, but that might be changing very soon in the upcoming season.

Will Estes was additionally in The Secret World of Alex Mack, 7th Heaven, American Dreams, Reunion, Not Since You, The Dark Knight Rises, Line of Duty, Automotive, and Anchors.

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

(Image credit: John Paul Filo/CBS)

Henry Reagan provides a sense of comfort for viewers, being a way to remind everyone that the show is at its core about a family and can be enjoyed by all generations. The character was previously the Police Commissioner and is there to offer advice to those still on the job. He is often the one the family goes to with their problems, though we are now seeing him get to portray more serious storylines that families will recognize their own older relatives going through.

Len Cariou’s television credits include Damages, When They See Us and Murder, She Wrote. On the big screen, he can be seen in Prisoners, Bumblebee, Thirteen Days and About Schmidt.

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

(Image credit: CBC)

Detective Maria Baez is the only one who can ever balance her partner, Danny. The two make an unstoppable duo and through the years, we’ve gotten to see more and more of Maria as an individual character. In the season 12 finale, the character took a huge step: becoming a mom. After catching the person who murdered the newborn’s mother, Baez takes on the important role, ensuring the child won’t have to be alone or go through the system.

Marisa Ramirez joined the series in season 3. Outside of Blue Bloods, she is known for General Hospital, Miracles, The Young and the Restless, Mental, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, as well as Body of Proof.

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko

(Image credit: John Paul Filo/CBS)

Fans were introduced to Eddie Janko in season 4 when she joined the police force as Jamie’s new partner. The two danced around their feelings for years until they finally took their relationship to the next level, getting married in season 9 and making Eddie an official member of the Reagan family. Despite the fact that they are not partners on the job anymore, they still always have each other’s backs.

Vanessa Ray has a big fanbase from her time on Pretty Little Liars. She has also appeared in Suits, As the World Turns and Damages.

Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker

(Image credit: John Paul Filo/CBS)

Detective Abigail Baker is the primary aide to Commissioner Frank Raegan and has a lot of responsibility, which she never fails to handle perfectly. She is part of the Commissioner’s inner advisory circle and has one of the best dynamics with Frank on the show.

Abigail Hawk’s other work includes Reality Check, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Bromance and The Wrong Path.

Robert Clohessy as Lt. Gormley

(Image credit: CBS)

Sidney "Sid" Gormley was originally introduced to us as a Detective Sergeant of Danny’s precinct. For a while, that’s the main dynamic we saw for the character until he was reassigned and became Frank’s Special Assistant to the Commissioner. He represents the view of the NYPD officers to balance out the others.

Robert Clohessy has a range of notable projects, such as Hill Street Blues, Guiding Light, Oz, New Amsterdam, Law & Order, Boardwalk Empire and The Avengers.

Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetamarco

(Image credit: John Paul Filo/CBS)

After retiring from his role as detective, Anthony Abetamarco became an investigator for the New York County District Attorney’s Office. This allows Erin to have someone she trusts at work and portrays a beautiful relationship between the two.

Steve Schirripa played huge roles in both The Sopranos and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Will Hochman as Joe Hill

(Image credit: CBS)

Joe Hill made a surprise revelation at the end of season 10: he’s Joe Raegan’s secret son as well as a police officer. While he’s still learning what it means to be part of the family, he had a great moment with his uncles, Danny and Jamie, in the season 12 finale when he called himself by their shared last name.

Will Hochman is most recently in The Greatest Beer Run Ever. He can also be seen in Let Him Go, Critical Thinking and Master.

Ian Quinlan as Officer Badillo

Since Eddie can’t work with Jamie on the job any more, she’s had multiple new partners and the latest is Officer Badillo. While they have a unique dynamic, which includes butting heads, it finally seems like they’re on the same page after last season.

Ian Quinlan starred in Netflix’s Jupiter's Legacy. The actor is known for Orange Is the New Black, The Long Road Home, as well as Gotham.

Gregory Jbara as DCPI Garrett Moore

Garrett Moore is the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information as well as the final part of the inner advisory circle. He handles the look of both Frank and the entire NYPD, often putting out fires. It’s safe to say that a lot would fall apart without him in the picture.

Gregory Jbara has a great theater presence. On-screen, his credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream, That's Life, Grounded for Life, Epic Movie, Exit Speed and Remember Me.