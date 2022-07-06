FBI season 5: release date and everything we know about the crime drama

FBI is back and viewers have high expectations for season 5, especially in light of how the series wrapped last spring.

The crime drama, as well as its two spinoff series, have been some of the more popular shows on CBS, helping the network be the most-watched network in the US for 2021-2022. Can CBS fall 2022 TV lineup do the same?

With season 4 officially in the rearview mirror, the FBI audience is geared up and ready for new episodes this fall. Here’s everything we know about FBI season 5.

FBI season 5 is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 20, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. The series will kick off "FBI night" over on CBS, as the season 2 premiere of FBI: International debuts at 9 pm ET/PT and the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 premiere debuts at 10 pm ET/PT on the same day.

Premium subscribers to Paramount Plus and those with subscriptions to the CBS app will also have the opportunity to live-stream the episode.

To date, there is no official word as to when season 5 will be released in the UK, but once that information becomes available, we’ll be able to pass along that information.

In the meantime, those in the UK looking to rewatch some of their favorite FBI episodes can watch seasons 1-3 on Sky. No word on whether season 4 is headed to Sky as well or if it will be heading to the newly launched UK version of Paramount Plus. Again, we’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

FBI season 5 plot

FBI is one of only a handful of shows that returns to TV with a brand new season without having ever aired a previous season finale. Fans of the series will recall that the powers that be at CBS effectively shelved the season 4 finale this past spring.

Due to an unfortunate coincidence, the finale, which was supposed to showcase a student’s involvement in a deadly robbery, was scrapped the day it was to debut as hours earlier there was a deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas. As The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) stated at the time of the CBS decision, it was unclear as to whether or not the episode would ever see the light of day. Well months later, the episode has still not been released and viewers are now preparing themselves for a brand new season.

Given there wasn't a season 4 finale and the nature of the series is a crime procedural, what happens in season 5 is not readily apparent. However, in the last episode that viewers did see titled "Kayla,” the team was investigating the murder of a DEA agent, while Special Agents Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) and Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) clashed over the best law enforcement tactics on a particular case.

Going forward, we expect more thought-provoking cases that provide a rollercoaster ride of entertainment for those that are fans of the crime drama genre. Additionally, after Special Agent Bell (Missy Peregrym) was forced to take some time off last season to recover from her injuries sustained from the exposure to sarin gas, viewers should expect her to be right back in the mix of things this season.

We anticipate having more details about the upcoming new episodes as we get closer to the season 5 premiere.

FBI season 5 cast

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine at a crime scene on FBI. (Image credit: David M. Russell/CBS)

To date, there haven’t been any announcements about major cast shakeups. As such is the case, we anticipate the main cast is back in the fold. Starring as Special Agent Maggie Bell is actress Missy Peregrym (Van Helsing, Heroes), who cut her season 4 short as she went on maternity leave. When the special agent exited the season early, some fans immediately felt the void her absence caused in the series.

Serving alongside Peregrym as Maggie’s partner is actor Zeeko Zaki who portrays Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan. Zaki has previously played Matt in the Valor series.

Presumably rounding out the main cast for season 5 are Jeremy Sisto (Clueless, Hangman), Alana De La Garza (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Scorpion), John Boyd (Bones, Argo) and Katherine Renee Turner (The RAs)

Additionally, we suspect season 4 latecomer Shantel VanSanten (Shooter, The Boys) to return to the FBI fold.

FBI season 5 trailer

It’s a bit too early for an FBI season 5 trailer. However, once one becomes available, we’ll be sure to provide it here.

How to watch FBI season 5

FBI airs live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Now if you’re someone that prefers to watch things at your own leisure, you can watch episodes on-demand via the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

For UK fans of the show, although Paramount Plus is now available, we are still waiting to get an official word that UK subscribers will be able to view the series on the platform with a subscription. With that said, a proven method for watching CBS shows has been using a VPN, or virtual private network.

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

