Meet the FBI season 5 cast: who's who in the crime drama

The much awaited FBI season 5 is finally here and we can’t wait to see what’s in store. But with some major questions going into the season, including what happened to Maggie Bell, we check in with who is slated to make up the team of federal agents at the heart of FBI.

Let's meet the FBI season 5 cast.

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom Zidan

Zeeko Zaki in FBI (Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Zeeko Zaki is no stranger to TV drama, having played roles in NCIS: Los Angeles, 24: Legacy, The Night Shift, Valor and Allegiant. Zaki left his role of criminal in NCIS: Los Angeles and crossed over to the side of the good guys in the FBI. As Agent Omar Zidan, affectionately called OA, he plays an integral role in the New York FBI field office, working in the field to solve crimes ranging from kidnapping to counterintelligence.

We expect the season to start with him still trying to adjust to his new partner, Nina Chase, while he supports Maggie Bell recovery from sarin gas poisoning.

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Missy Peregrym in FBI (Image credit: David M. Russell/CBS)

Missy Peregrym has been bouncing back and forth with roles in both movies and TV series throughout her career. Her movie roles include Back Country and her TV series credits include Hawaii Five-O, The Night Shift, Reaper and others. As the beloved Special Agent Maggie Bell, she’s known as a tough FBI agent who pulls no punches. Navigating grief from the loss of her husband, who she later finds out was murdered, she holds her own as partner and friend to Agent Omar Zidan.

Fans were all devastated to see her hospitalized after a near fatal radiation sarin gas poisoning, but are even more thrilled to hear that she will be back later in season 5.

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

Jeremy Sisto in FBI (Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Jeremy Sisto is probably most recognizable in the TV world as NYPD’s Detective Cyrus Lupo in Law & Order. The law enforcement role gets elevated a few notches when Sisto takes on the role of Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. In this role, he excels as the boss and team coach, drawing on Jubal’s story of being a recovering alcoholic and his years as a federal agent. Jubal has had a particularly rough time, firstly with his son battling leukemia, then losing her romantic partner, Rina Trenholm, to a targeted hit.

In season 5, we look to see how Jubal fully recovers from his grief and continues to lead his team.

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

John Boyd in FBI (Image credit: David M. Russell/CBS)

TV viewers may recognize John Boyd from TV roles in Bones, Law & Order, The Carrie Diaries and others. In FBI, Boyd takes on the role as Special Agent Stuart Scola, who has endured his fair share of trauma. From losing a brother in 9/11, to almost losing a partner in a takedown gone wrong, Agent Scola seems to still be settling into his position at the New York FBI field office. Over time, he has grown closer to his partner Tiffany, confiding in her more about his personal challenges.

Viewers are eager to see if in season 5 Scola's awkward romantic history with newcomer Special Agent Nina Chase will further complicate the dynamics of the office team.

Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille

Alana De La Garza in FBI (Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Alana de la Garza is probably most famous for her role as ADA Connie Rubirosa in the Law & Order series. Her no nonsense demeanor carries over very well to her role as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

SAC Isobel Castille rules her department with an iron fist. Not because she’s overcompensating, but because she is always being scrutinized as a female SAC and sometimes deliberately undermined by male superiors. She has made tough calls like letting notorious drug kingpin Antonio Vargas walk in order to save the life of one of her agents. In return, she was passed over for a promotion she deserved.

In season 5, viewers are waiting to see if she will finally get that promotion after the murder of Rina Trenholm.

Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace

Katherine Renee Turner in FBI (Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Katherine Renee Turner held previous roles in Extra Ordinary and The Bag. She takes on her role as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, an ex-NYPD officer.

Being a Black cop/FBI agent, Tiffany often wrestles with who she actually represents and where her loyalties lie. After having to arrest her own cousin and filing a complaint against a corrupt NYPD officer, Agent Wallace seems to be coming more into her role on the team. She has also gotten closer to her partner, Agent Scola, breaking down some barriers and learning to lean on each other.

Viewers expect more of this, strong yet fair attitude, from Agent Tiffany Wallace in season 5.

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase

Shantel VanSanten in FBI (Image credit: David M. Russell/CBS)

Shantel VanSanten is probably best known for her role as Julie Swagger, wife of Bobby Lee Swagger, in Shooter. Shantel debuted in FBI season 4 as Special Agent Nina Chase, working a drug case with the team.

After Maggie Bell’s sarin gas poisoning, Special Agent Chase stepped in as OA’s partner. The initial relationship was rocky with Nina not trusting OA’s instinct, in what turned out to be a major terrorist plot. That combined with her awkward history with Agent Stuart Scola, is something to watch in season 5.

FBI airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. The latest episodes are available on-demand the next day via Paramount Plus.