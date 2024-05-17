Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 — everything we know about the drama

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) are again parting ways, but Stabler is not entirely disappearing.

When Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 debuts it won't be as a part of Law & Order Thursdays on NBC but instead will be airing on it's new home, Peacock. So what other changes can Law & Order: Organized Crime fans expect?

Here's everything we know about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5.

An official premiere date for the new season of Law & Order: Organized Crime has not yet been announced. However, when the new episodes start airing, they’ll be doing so on Peacock. So if you're not yet a subscriber to the streaming platform, you need a subscription in order to watch. Currently, the platform has several options for would-be subscribers.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 plot

Specific plot details for the new season haven't been released as of publication. With the series moving to a streaming platform, there's a chance things may become a little bit more gritty. However, at the heart of the series is a crime procedural that follows Stabler and his team as they attempt to break up some of the most dangerous syndicates in New York City.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 cast

Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: Organized Crime (Image credit: Peter Kramer/NBC)

So far the only cast member confirmed to be a part of the new season is Christopher Meloni, who is reprising his role as Elliot Stabler. Meloni, of course, was a star of Law & Order: SVU for years, and he's also been seen in other projects such as Maxxx, The Handmaid's Tales and Happy!

While we wait and see how the rest of the season 5 cast fills out, the season 4 cast consisted of Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Slootmaekers, Brent Antonello (A Jazzman's Blues) as Jamie Whelan and Rick Gonzalez (Arrow) as Bobby Reyes.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 trailer

It's a bit too early for a trailer. However, once one becomes available, we'll place it here.