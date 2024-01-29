Apples Never Fall: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the drama

In the new drama Apples Never Fall, the seemingly perfect family threatens to unravel when hidden secrets start to come to the surface.

Starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill as the happily married pair leading the Delaney family, Joy and Stan, the series follows what happens when a young woman enters their life upending familial relationships, especially when Joy goes missing.

If that’s not enough mystery to pique your interest, then perhaps knowing the series is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, the author who penned Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, is enough to whet your appetite.

Here’s everything we know about Apples Never Fall.

The seven-episode limited series premieres on Thursday, March 14 on Peacock in the US.

At this time, we don’t have information about a UK release date for the show. Once something official is announced, we’ll pass along the update.

Apples Never Fall plot

Here is the official synopsis of Apples Never Fall:

"Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface."

Apples Never Fall cast

Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles, Sam Neill, Annette Bening, Alison Brie and Jake Lacy in Apples Never Fall (Image credit: Vince Valitutti/Peacock)

Apples Never Fall consists of quite the all-star cast spearheaded by big names like Annette Bening and Sam Neill who play Joy and Stan respectively in the series. Bening has been nominated for five Oscars over her career, most recently for her work in Nyad. She’s also had roles in projects such as Poolman, Jerry and Marge Go Large, Captain Marvel and Death on the Nile, just to name a few.

Neill also has some nominations under his belt with two Emmy nods and three Golden Globe nominations. He’s probably most recognizable for portraying Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park films, but in recent years has starred in things like The Twelve, Bring Him to Me and Assassin Club.

Rounding out this ensemble cast are:

Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family) as Troy

Alison Brie (GLOW) as Amy

Conor Merrigan-Turner (Thai Cave Rescue) as Logan

Essie Randles (Speedway) as Brooke

Georgia Flood (Wentworth) as Savannah

Jeanine Serralles (The Woman in the Window) as Detective Elena Camacho

Dylan Thuraisingham (Head High) as Detective Ethan Remy

Apples Never Fall trailer

We’re still waiting for an official trailer to be released. However, we do have a teaser, and judging by the clip, it appears the new series will offer plenty of mystery and intrigue.

How to watch Apples Never Fall

Apples Never Fall is a Peacock Original series. Those hoping to watch episodes need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Peacock offers a couple of different options for would-be subscribers. Once we have more information about an official rollout for the series in the UK, we’ll pass along the update.