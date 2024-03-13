How to watch Apples Never Fall: stream the new drama series online

The new drama series Apples Never Fall isn't about a failing orchard, but a failing family, and it's one of the most anticipated new TV shows streaming in 2024.

Based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, Apples Never Fall is about the Delaney family. Two older parents and four adult children all seem happy enough, but when the mysterious appearance of a stranger on the parents' door is quickly followed by the matriarch going missing, secrets of the family begin to emerge.

The star-studded cast of Apples Never Fall includes Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie and Jake Lacy, so you can expect some fantastic performances as well as a captivating mystery.

If you want to watch Apples Never Fall, here's what you need to know about streaming the upcoming miniseries.

How to watch Apples Never Fall in the US

Apples Never Fall is an exclusive production for NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock, which means it'll be the one-stop shop for you to watch the series.

All seven episodes of the show will premier on Peacock at the same time, on Thursday, March 14.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its basic ad-supported tier, though paying $11.99 for its Premium Plus plan lets you avoid adverts completely.

Can you watch Apples Never Fall in the UK?

As is often the case with Peacock shows, there's been no confirmed streaming option for Apples Never Fall in the UK.

In the past, some Peacock shows have arrived in the UK months after their US premier on sites like Prime Video, Paramount Plus and Netflix, so we could see it hit one of these streamers in the future. But many Peacock shows never release in the UK, so don't hold your breath.

You'll need to find another way to stream...

How to watch Apples Never Fall in Australia

You'll be able to watch Apples Never Fall in Australia using the streaming service Binge, which will be airing the entire season day-and-date with Peacock in the US on Thursday, March 14.

You can sign up to Binge for as little as $10 per month, though that'll get you the Basic tier with only one concurrent stream and lower-resolution videos. Paying more for Standard ($18) or Premium ($22) will let you stream in higher quality and on more screens simultaneously.

How to watch Apples Never fall everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Apples Never Fall, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!