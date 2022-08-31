A Friend of the Family: release date, cast and everything we know about the true-crime series

The awful incidents of Jan Broberg Felt’s childhood are once again being encapsulated onscreen in the new true-crime series A Friend of the Family. For those that aren’t familiar with the name and haven’t seen the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, then allow us to introduce you to the harrowing story of a young Jan Broberg.

At both the ages of 12 and 14 she was kidnapped by the same man, family friend and neighbor Robert Berchtold. Adding to this already shocking occurrence is the fact that Jan’s father Bob Broberg later admitted to being romantically involved with Berchtold around that time as described in Vanity Fair (opens in new tab).

Now unlike when viewers yelled at their screens when they watched Abducted in Plain Sight in disbelief this could happen to one family, the new series will perhaps provide some more insight into all of the dynamics at play at that time and shed light on how a conniving predator can deceive and take advantage of a family.

Jan even commented on the project in a statement on the Oxygen (opens in new tab) website saying:

"We were a loving, trusting, educated family. We were not stupid or careless. So how could this happen in our neighborhood, where we knew everyone and everyone was a friend? The truth is that most predators are not strangers but people we know — people who can build trust, create special friendships and separate family members psychologically."

Here’s everything we know about A Friend of the Family.

A Friend of the Family premieres exclusively on Peacock in the US on Thursday, October 6 with the first three episodes. The remaining episodes of the season debut on the following Thursdays.

In the UK, the limited series premieres on Friday, October 7 on Peacock. The streaming service is available via Sky and NOW.

What is A Friend of the Family about?

Peacock describes the synopsis of A Friend of the Family as the following:

"A Friend of the Family is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family 'friend.' The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived."

A Friend of the Family cast

Anna Paquin as Mary Ann Broberg in A Friend of the Family (Image credit: Peacock)

Starring as the central individuals to this entire story are Hendrix Yancey and Jake Lacy who play a young Jan Broberg and her kidnapper Robert 'B' Berchtold respectively. Yancey has previously been seen in Stranger Things and Charming the Hearts of Men. Lacy’s recent body of work includes Being the Ricardos and The White Lotus.

Below we’ve provided a list of other main cast members and the characters you can expect them to play in A Friend of the Family.

Anna Paquin (True Blood) as Mary Ann Broberg

Lio Tipton (Vengeance) as Gail Berchtold

McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Jan Broberg

Austin Stowell (The Old Man) as Pete Welsh

Colin Hanks (The Offer) as Bob Broberg

Patrick Fischler (The Rookie) as Garth Pincock

Bree Elrod (Red Rocket) as Jennifer Ferguson

Philip Ettinger (First Reformed) as Joe Berchtold

A Friend of the Family trailer

While we wait for an official trailer, the teaser that Peacock has provided gives viewers a chilling look into a story that grabbed national headlines.

How to watch A Friend of the Family

A Friend of the Family is a Peacock Original series. Those hoping to watch episodes as they air need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Peacock offers two membership tiers for subscribers to choose from.

In the UK, Peacock is a service that can be accessed utilizing your Sky or NOW account.