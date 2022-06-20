The Handmaid's Tale season 5: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is officially going ahead, as news of another instalment was confirmed back in 2020. The story will continue on from the season 4 finale, and will be adapted from the universe created by author Margaret Atwood.

Announcing the news that there'd be a new season, showrunner Bruce Miller said: "We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories with our incredible cast and crew, and can't wait to be back on the air."

We don't know whether or not season 5 will be the end for The Handmaid's Tale,

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is set to return on September 14 and will be available on Hulu in the US and Channel 4 in the UK. Episodes are also available on-demand.

What's the plot of The Handmaid's Tale season 5?

Season 4 ended on a very dramatic note, but one that was a long time coming, as June and other Gilead survivors beat Commander Fred Waterford to death in the woods, something that will have serious consequences.

It's also likely we'll start to see a focus on Atwood's second novel The Testaments, which is the follow-up from the original The Handmaid's Tale story, though an official plot has not yet been released by series creators.

Teasing the plot after the season 4 finale, Moira star Samira Wiley told The View (opens in new tab), she said: "We’re picking up really exactly where we left off. Everyone who saw the season finale knows what happened with Commander Waterford. And so June, as always, is in a bit of trouble."

June and Janine in the back of a truck in The Handmaid's Tale. (Image credit: C4)

Who's in the cast?

We're expecting to see a lot of people returning for The Handmaid's Tale season 5. Elisabeth Moss is set to return as June, and should be joined by long-running cast members such as Alexis Bledel as Emily, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Samira Wiley as Moira, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford and Madeline Brewer as Janine.

Other recurring cast members include O-T Fagbenle as Luke, Max Minghella as Nick and Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence, as well as season 4 newcomers such as McKenna Grace, who played the role of Mrs Keyes.

Is there a trailer yet?

No, it's too early for a trailer just yet but we'll let you know as soon as one is released for the most recent season. You'll just have to wait patiently!