The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5 recap: June and Luke choose a dangerous path

NOTE: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, episode 5, “Fairytale.” Read our previous The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4 recap right here .

Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) is out of sight but never out of mind. The charges she leveled at Luke (O-T Fagbenle) about how little he has done to get Hannah (Jordana Blake) back make an impact in this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. A significant risk is taken to gather more intel about the wife-in-training education program and "Fairytale" offers a respite before it all goes to hell in the final moments. When it comes to Gilead, you should never let your guard down; June (Elisabeth Moss) forgot this vital lesson.

A dream of being at the aquarium in the before times opens the episode, but the cold reality quickly snaps June into focus. Moira (Samira Wiley) has received word from Lily (Christine Ko) that one of their informants has intelligence regarding Hannah’s new school.

By the time they get to the outpost, the mission has been called off as the Guardian cannot get across No Man’s Land. Luke takes this opportunity to prove Serena wrong and volunteers to go into the dangerous territory himself. June agrees to accompany him, setting off on foot.

The overnight walk is relatively uneventful other than seeing a body hanging from a tree with a sign saying "rapist." June is unphased and knows this is not the work of Gilead, as they don’t use words when they execute someone. However, Luke’s jittery nerves are apparent when they meet up with Jaden (Owen Painter) at the agreed spot and he wants to do the exchange quickly. Jaden is in charge here as he knows the terrain and tells them it is not safe to do this in the open.

O-T Fagbenle and Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale (Image credit: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)

What follows is one fairytale scenario of the title, as Jaden’s refuge is an old bowling alley that still has electricity and beer. They don’t answer where these supplies came from, nor how the lights and noise don’t draw attention. Jaden tells them they should wait until nightfall before returning as it will be less dangerous then. It's hard to shake the feeling that this is a trap.

Jaden’s youthful looks and attitude that everyone should be able to talk to their family on either side of the border felt too good to be true — as did the bowling alley. All Jaden remembers from before is hazy memories. June comments she has never met someone as "pure" as him.

The Guardian isn’t anti-Gilead per se, but has a romantic view of the world they live in and is unlike anyone June has encountered. Jaden gives them a pen drive with everything about the Plums (aka the wives-in-training), noting those girls are treated like princesses. But Hannah is 12 years old and she does not have a fairy godmother at her disposal.

After a few bowling frames, Luke feels more relaxed and plays a few things on the piano, including "I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)." Jaden asks if he wrote this song, as he has not heard the Stevie Wonder classic, with Luke playfully taking credit. The mood is relaxed, which would be fine if they were at a typical bowling alley. The more the episode progresses, the more it seems like Jaden will lead them astray, but the moment he steps foot on the landmine, it is clear he is being truthful. The mine explodes and his leg is shredded.

The duo only runs when they realize they are not alone in the woods. Whoever is chasing them has cars and they cannot evade capture. June has been cautious until now, but something about Luke being with her lets her guard down. Is this Gilead that has caught and then separated them?

Moira and Lily are flirting at the outpost and getting to know each other while waiting. Moira explains that June and Luke never give up, which is why they are still together. I don't think they would be if they didn’t have Hannah. This interlude offers a brief insight, but would have been good to have more from this duo in the episode.

The other big thread this week is Serena getting used to her new fancy abode. She is still trying to snatch some semblance of power and when she sees how many women are desperate for a baby, she comes up with a new initiative to boost their cause.

Unfortunately, men like Commander Putnam (Stephen Kunken) and Mr. Wheeler (Lucas Neff) are uninterested in a woman taking on a role like this. They accept her ideas but insist on finding someone else to lead.

Yvonne-Strahovski in The Handmaid's Tale (Image credit: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)

Gladys (Genevieve Angelson) is the model wife and doesn’t want to bother herself with "men's work." Serena remains concerned that she is essentially locked in the ground of this isolated house like a version of Rapunzel without the long hair. Is it dawning on her that she cannot have it all?

Flashbacks to the early days of Gilead to when she didn’t want a handmaid highlight how she has never had any say — even if she thinks she did.

One other person trying to wield what influence they have is Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), as he attempts to ensure Gilead’s future. His plan to welcome back those who have left is part of a project he calls New Bethlehem. Details are light, but Putnam is vehemently against it and it sounds like he intends to ensure it never goes beyond the theoretical stage. Have June and Luke found themselves unwitting volunteers for whatever Lawrence has up his sleeve?

"Fairytale" starts slowly, but the combination of Luke and June getting separated and Serena finding herself trapped in a house with another man giving off similar vibes as her dead husband means there is no illusion of a happily ever after in this world.

New episodes of The Handmaid's Tale release every Wednesday on Hulu for US audiences.