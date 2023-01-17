The Twelve: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Sam Neill plays a barrister taking on the case of his life in The Twelve, a "gripping" Australian courtroom drama, which is coming to ITVX and ITV1.

Based on the 2019 Belgian series, De Twaalf, the ten-part series tells the story of Kate Lawson, a woman on trial for the alleged murder of her niece, and follows how the twelve jurors at her trial bring their personal lives and prejudices to the courtroom.

After winning a host of awards in Australia since being broadcast on Fox Showcase, we can't wait to check it out. Here's everything we know about the series so far...

The Twelve will be available on ITVX from Thursday, February 16, 2023 and will be broadcast on ITV1 later in the year.

There are no details about when the show might be available in the US at this stage.

Kate Mulvany plays Kate Lawson, who's on trial for muder (Image credit: ITV)

The Twelve plot

An ITV press release reads as follows...

"This gripping courtroom drama tells the story of 12 ordinary Australians who are selected for jury duty in a murder trial as traumatizing as it is controversial, in which a woman stands accused of killing her teenage niece.

"Behind the façade of their anonymity, these twelve ordinary people bring with them their own histories. Lives that are as complex as the trial, full of fractured dreams, shameful secrets, hope, fears, personal trauma, and prejudice.

"Through the multiple lenses of these jurors, audiences will see the fragility and imbalances of the law and the chaotic and flawed way we attempt to determine justice in our society."

The twelve members of the jury all have their own stories. (Image credit: ITV)

The Twelve cast

Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill takes on the role of the rather snooty Brett Colby QC, who represents Kate Lawson at her murder trial.

Kate Mulvany (Fighting Season, Lambs of God, Hunters) plays the accused, a photographer charged with the murder of her niece, while Marta Dusseldorp (Wentworth, Stateless, A Place to Call Home) stars as prosecuting lawyer Lucy Bloom.

Other leading characters are played by Brendan Cowell - who played Harrag, an Ironborn sea captain in Game of Thrones — former Neighbours star Brooke Satchwell and Pallavi Sharda (Beecham House, Strike Back).

Marta Dusseldorp (far right) plays prosecution barrister Lucy Bloom. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a trailer for The Twelve?

There sure is! In the trailer you can see how the stories for the twelve members of the jury start to play out, with each of them having their own dramas at home...