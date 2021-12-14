'Death on the Nile': release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Death on the Nile is an upcoming mystery-thriller film sailing to our screens in 2022. Directed by five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, we’ll be joining him and a star-studded cast on an Egyptian adventure — but with disastrous consequences.

Based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel of the same name, Death on the Nile is Branagh’s second film recreation of Christie’s celebrated novels. Death on the Nile reunites the team behind Branagh’s first adaptation of Christie’s beloved story, Murder on the Orient Express, which also featured big names in the film industry, such as Johnny Depp and Dame Judi Dench.

In this film, Branagh will be reprising his role as Christie’s famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates the shocking murder of a young heiress aboard a glamorous river steamer on the River Nile.

Here's everything we know about Death on the Nile...

Kenneth Branagh as detective Hercule Poirot. (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Death on the Nile is set to be released in cinemas in the US and UK on Friday Feb. 11, 2022.

'Death on the Nile' cast

Kenneth Branagh returns as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, who will be investigating an all-star cast of suspects, including Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name) as Simon Doyle, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, Ali Fazal (Victoria & Abdul) as Andrew Katchadourian, Letitia Wright (Black Panther) as Rosalie Otterbourne, Emma Mackey (Sex Education) as Jacqueline De Bellefort and Russell Brand (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) as Doctor Ludwig Bessner.

More famous faces joining the cast are Annette Bening (American Beauty) as Euphemia, Dawn French (Coraline) as Mrs Bowers, Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Louise Bourget, Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) as Marie Van Schuyler, and Tom Bateman (Behind Her Eyes) as Bouc.

Linnet Ridgeway Doyle (Gal Gadot) and Jacqueline De Bellefort (Emma Mackey). (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

'Death on the Nile' plot

An idyllic honeymoon aboard a luxurious river steamer along the Nile is thrown into terrifying chaos when they discover that wealthy heiress Linnet Ridgeway Doyle (Gal Gadot) has been brutally murdered. As Poirot begins his investigation into the assortment of glamorous travellers on-board, several of the suspects also meet their grisly end.

Full of wicked twists and turns until the very end, this menacing tale of obsessive love and its vicious outcomes will have audiences alarmed and guessing until the awful truth is finally revealed.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below. In the trailer, we can see the intense story unfold against an epic Egyptian backdrop. But, the tranquil setting is soon shattered when we catch a glimpse of a few jealous suspects as Simon and Linette’s love story unfolds, which soon ends with violent deaths.