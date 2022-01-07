‘The Boys’ season 3: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Prime Video series

They’re certainly not The Avengers, but the band of misfits that serve as the heroes of the Prime Video original series The Boys have a knack at saving the day in entertaining and foul-mouthed ways for viewers, and they’ll be doing so again with their upcoming third season.

The Boys is a superhero satire based on a comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson who, along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and others, serve as executive producers. Eric Kripke serves as The Boys’ showrunner and has since it debuted in 2019.

The Boys is an Emmy-nominated series and one of the marquee titles for Prime Video alongside The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Good Omens. Here is everything we know about The Boys season 3.

Fans of The Boys have been pining for the third season since season 2 wrapped up in October 2020. Now they know just how much longer they have to wait, as it was announced that The Boys season 3 will premiere on Prime Video June 3.

The first three episodes of The Boys eight-episode third season will launch on June 3. After that, a new episode will be released every week until the season finale on July 8.

The Boys was actually one of the first Prime Video series to use this staggered release strategy that is now becoming the norm for the streaming service. But if you need to catch up with the first two seasons of The Boys, both are available to binge right now on Prime Video.

‘The Boys’ cast

The Boys is a pretty big ensemble cast, many of which broke out because of the show. To make it easy, we’ll break it up by the main group of vigilantes The Boys and their superpowered foes The Seven.

Making up The Boys are Karl Urban as the foul-mouthed leader Billy Butcher; Jack Quaid as the conscious of the team Hughie Campbell; Las Alonso as Mother’s Milk and Tomer Capon as Frenchie, two original black ops members of The Boys; and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, a girl who was experimented on by Vought and given super powers.

The cast members of The Seven, the team of superheroes controlled by Vought, include Anthony Starr as Homelander; Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve; Jessie T. Usher as A-Train; Chace Crawford as The Deep; Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir; and Erin Moriarty as Starlight, though she works as a double agent with The Boys. If you’re keeping track you’ll notice that’s just six. The potential final member of The Seven for season 3 could very well be the new character Soldier Boy, who will be played by Jensen Ackles.

Other cast members include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman. Giancarlo Esposito has appeared as a guest star in a number of episodes as the head of Vought, Stan Edgar, but Amazon Studios did not include him, or any other guest stars, in their initial announcement for season 3.

‘The Boys’ plot

The general plot for the show is about a group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes and the company behind them. Unfortunately, that’s about all we’re getting thus far on the season 3 plot, which reads:

“Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.”

In case a refresher is needed, here is a recap of the basics for what has happened thus far (SPOILERS AHEAD).

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The first season of The Boys began as Hughie Campbell’s girlfriend is tragically obliterated by A-Train. Distraught over her loss, Hughie is recruited by Billy Butcher to join his group of vigilantes, revealing the corrupt truth behind the superheroes (referred to as supes) and the company behind them, Vought.

Meanwhile, The Seven, the most famous group of supes in the world and led by the charismatic Homelander, adds the new member Starlight to their team. She soon learns however that joining The Seven isn’t the mission of defending innocent people like she thought.

Through the season we learn that supes aren’t born but are instead made by Vought using a special drug. The Boys, we eventually enlist the help of Starlight, reveal this news to the world. Also, Billy’s history with Homelander regarding his wife is revealed. Billy believed she was dead, but Homelander shows him that she is alive, hidden away with the son of Homelander by Vought.

In season 2, a new supe named Stormfront joins The Seven and she immediately quickly connects with Homelander, pushing him to not worry about his image and embrace the idea that he is a god and he and his supporters are better than everyone else.

Stormfront’s emergence draws the ire of The Boys as they try and figure out just exactly who she is. Other members of The Seven, including Starlight and Queen Maeve are also none too pleased with their new member. It is eventually revealed that Stormfront is actually an old supe who has been able to stay young and was formerly a supporter of the Nazis. Eventually, The Boys, Starlight and Queen Maeve team up to take Starlight down.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

For Billy, his mission for the season is to rescue his wife. He does get her and her son out, but she is accidentally killed in a fight between the young boy (who also has powers) and Homelander. Homelander ends up taking the loss of both Stormfront and his son pretty tough.

‘The Boys’ trailer

We just have a teaser trailer so far for The Boys season 3, but it certainly focuses on Homelander’s questionable emotional state, as he looks to be hiding a lot of anger behind those gritted teeth as people take his picture. Check it out below.