‘Good Omens’ season 2 gets green light from Amazon

Good Omens fans got good news as Amazon has officially ordered a second season of the Michael Sheen and David Tenant-led fantasy dramedy. Good Omens is based on Terry Pratchett’s book of the same name and produced by Neil Gaiman.

The first season of Good Omens, which premiered in May 2019 and is available to stream in full on Amazon Prime Video, saw the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and the demon Crowley (Tenant) form an unlikely duo to try and save the world from the apocalypse. The first season was based on Pratchett’s book, which Gaiman collaborated on. The second season will go beyond the material of the book, but will still have influences from Pratchett, who died in 2015.

“It’s 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I lay on our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel,” said Gaiman in the Amazon Studios press release. “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story next went.”

According to Amazon, season two will find Aziraphale and Crowley back living amongst mortals in London’s Soho, when they are visited by a messenger delivering a surprising mystery.

Gaiman will return as the executive producer and co-showrunner of Good Omens for season two, alongside Douglas Mackinnon, who in addition to being an executive producer and co-showrunner, will also direct. Good Omens is a co-production between Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Prods., the Blank Corp. and Narrativa.

Season two will be six episodes and is expected to start filming later this year in Scotland, though no premiere date for season two has been announced.

No additional cast has been announced beyond Sheen and Tenant. In season one, the stars were joined by Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Adria Arjona, Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean and more.