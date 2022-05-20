CBS fall 2022 TV schedule: Young Sheldon & Ghosts pairing, new shows highlight lineup

Viewers have already or are about to say goodbye to most of CBS’s primetime lineup for this season, but good news, we already know what the network’s fall 2022 TV schedule is going to look like. CBS has revealed its upcoming fall lineup and it’ll be a mix of returning favorites as well as a handful of new shows for viewers to try out.

CBS unveiled its full lineup of returning and new shows for its 2022-2023 TV season that kicks off in the fall. CBS staples like NCIS, Young Sheldon and The Amazing Race are all set to return for brand new seasons, as are shows that debuted as part of the 2021-2022 TV season, including Ghosts, which CBS touts as the top rated new series/comedy, and NCIS: Hawai’i, the No. 1 new drama, per CBS.

Part of the new CBS lineup is actually going to pair the networks two hit comedies, as Ghosts is going to move to a new time at 8:30 pm ET/PT, immediately following Young Sheldon at 8 pm ET/PT, in what is being billed as a “comedy power hour.”

Some other new scheduling is making Wednesday nights in the fall all reality TV shows, with new seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race at 8 and 9 pm ET/PT, respectively, followed by the new reality series The Real Love Boat, which brings singles together on a cruise inspired by the sitcom The Love Boat.

There are three other new shows coming to CBS this fall: So Help Me Todd, Fire Country and East New York.

So Help Me Todd is a new drama that stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, with Harden playing a meticulous attorney who hires her aimless son (Astin) as her law firm’s in-house investigator. So Help Me Todd is going to air on Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT.

Fire Country centers on an unconventional prison release program that has inmates seek redemption and shorter sentences by joining a firefighting program where they work with elite firefighters to extinguish massive wildfires in the Northern California region. Former SEAL Team star Max Thieriot is on board as the star for Fire Country, which has landed a Friday at 9 pm ET/PT spot, one previously occupied by the cancelled Magnum P.I.

East New York sees the producers of NYPD Blue tell the story of Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren), the new boss of the 74th precinct in East New York, which is in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. East New York is set to air on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT.

CBS announced one other new show to its roster for the 2022-2023 season, True Lies. Inspired by the Arnold Schwarzenegger/James Cameron movie of the same name, True Lies is going to premiere during mid-season on CBS.

While we’re still waiting on specific premiere dates, here is the full CBS fall 2022 TV schedule:

Monday

8 pm: The Neighborhood

8:30 pm: Bob Hearts Abishola

9 pm: NCIS

10 pm: NCIS: Hawai’i

Tuesday

8 pm: FBI

9 pm: FBI: International

10 pm: FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday

8 pm: Survivor

9 pm: The Amazing Race

10 pm: The Real Love Boat

Thursday

8 pm: Young Sheldon

8:30 pm: Ghosts

9 pm: So Help Me Todd

10 pm: CSI: Las Vegas

Friday

8 pm: SWAT

9 pm: Fire Country

10 pm: Blue Bloods

Sunday

8 pm: The Equalizer

9 pm: East New York

10 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles