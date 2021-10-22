‘Ghosts’ on CBS: Cast, air time and everything else we know about the comedy series

CBS has introduced a new comedy series into its fall TV lineup, Ghosts. This new show, which is adapted from a British TV series of the same name, joins CBS’ comedy repertoire of Young Sheldon, United States of Al and B Positive on Thursdays, as well as The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola across the week.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, a writing duo that have previous credits for New Girl and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, developed the series for American TV from Tom Kingsley’s original series Ghosts, which debuted on BBC One in 2019 and is still on air in the U.K.

The American version of Ghosts is hoping for some similar longevity, getting some good news on that recently. But before we speak to that, here’s everything you need to know about the series.

What is the plot of ‘Ghosts’?

Here is the official synopsis for Ghosts, per CBS:

“Ghosts is a single-camera comedy about Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer; a pompous 1700’s Militiaman; a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens; an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader; a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009; a slick ‘90s finance bro; a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s; and a society woman and wife of an 1800’s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor, to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it’s nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.”

This version is a pretty close adaptation of the original British series, with some Americanized updates thrown in.

Who is in the ‘Ghosts’ cast?

Ghosts is certainly an ensemble comedy, with the primary cast being made up of Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, Devon Chandler Long, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky.

Here is who they all play in the show:

Rose McIver - Sam

Utkarsh Ambudkar - Jay

Danielle Pinnock - Alberta

Brandon Scott Jones - Isaac

Sheila Carrasco - Flower

Richie Moriarty - Pete

Devon Chandler Long - Thorfinn

Asher Grodman - Trevor

Román Zaragoza - Sasappis

Rebecca Wisocky - Hetty

Other guests are sure to pop up throughout the series.

When does ‘Ghosts’ air?

Ghosts is part of CBS’ Thursday night lineup, airing at 9 p.m., after United States of Al but before B Positive.

Ghosts premiered with a one-hour special on Oct. 7, but has since reverted to one episode per week. CBS says that the Ghosts debut scored 7.76 million total viewers, which the network says makes it the top new comedy to debut this fall. As a result, the show has gotten a full order for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

In addition to airing live on Thursdays, the latest episodes of Ghosts also appear on the Paramount Plus streaming service for on-demand viewing the day after they air on broadcast TV.

Is there a ‘Ghosts’ trailer?

CBS released a two-minute trailer for Ghosts that introduces fans to both Sam and Jay as well as their new ghost friends. Watch it below.

How to watch ‘Ghosts’

Airing on CBS, Ghosts is available to all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscribers that have access to their local CBS stations, which generally means all of them as CBS is one of the four major networks. Related, anyone using a TV antenna can also watch the show by receiving the signals from their local CBS station. CBS is also included on a number of live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Viewers can also watch the show live if they subscribe to the $9.99 per month version of Paramount Plus, which gives them access to a live stream of their local CBS station.

Paramount Plus is an option for watching Ghosts on-demand, as the streaming service will have the latest episodes of Ghosts to all subscribers ($4.99 and $9.99) the day after it airs on broadcast (in this case Fridays).