‘Survivor’ season 42: cast, premiere date and everything we know about the reality competition
By Michael Balderston
A new group of ‘Survivor’ contestants will try to outlast each other for a $1 million prize.
One of the OG reality TV shows, Survivor is back for a brand new season, the show’s 42nd, this March. Airing on CBS in the U.S., Survivor season 42 is being billed as one of the most intense versions yet.
Again taking place on an island in Fiji, Survivor season 42 is going to keep the fast-pace and many of the game-changing twists that it introduced during season 41, as well as the new format of three tribes of six. But the goal of the game is the same, to “outwit, outplay and outlast” everyone else as they deal with the elements, each other and mental and physical games to decide who will ultimately take home the $1 million grand prize.
Time will tell who that will be this season. Until then, here is everything we know about Survivor season 42.
'Survivor' season 42 premiere date
Survivor season 42 is set to return to CBS on Wednesday, March 9. The first episode will be a special two-hour premiere that begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Following the premiere, Survivor will air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
In addition to airing live on CBS Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Survivor season 42 can also be watched live and on-demand on Paramount Plus and the CBS app.
(Sorry U.K. fans, all indications point will still not air on a U.K. platform, leaving a VPN, like ExpressVPN, as the best option to tune in).
'Survivor' season 42 cast
Another batch of 18 castaways are ready to compete on Survivor season 42. Tribe breakdowns have not been shared yet, but get the basics on all of the contestants right here:
Chanelle Howell
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York City
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Daniel Strunk
Hometown: Cincinnati
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk
Drea Wheeler
Hometown: San Antonio
Current Residence: Montreal
Occupation: Fitness consultant
Hai Giang
Hometown: Atlanta/Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans
Occupation: Data scientist
Jackson Fox
Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston
Occupation: Healthcare worker
Jenny Kim
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn
Occupation: Creative director
Jonathan Young
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co-owner
Lindsay Dolashewich
Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian
Lydia Meredith
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress
Marya Sherron
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Maryanne Oketch
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
Current Residence: Ajax
Occupation: Seminary student
Mike Turner
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken
Occupation: Retired firefighter
Omar Zaheer
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian
Rocksroy Bailey
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Romeo Escobar
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach
Swati Goel
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto
Occupation: Ivy League student
Tori Meehan
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
Occupation: Therapist
Zach Wurtenberger
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis
Occupation: Student
‘Survivor’ season 42 host
Some things may change with Survivor, but one thing that has remained constant throughout its 20-plus year run is that Jeff Probst oversees everything as the host. But that doesn’t mean Probst, an Emmy-winner for his hosting duties, is sticking to the same script, at least anymore.
One of Probst’s catchphrases on Survivor has been to say “Come on in, guys!” as he welcomes the contestants to a new challenge. However, after some reflection and talking with cast members during Survivor season 41, Probst has come to the conclusion that the phrase is not entirely inclusive and is officially retiring it after season 41. What will his new catchphrase be?
