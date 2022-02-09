Trending

‘Survivor’ season 42: cast, premiere date and everything we know about the reality competition

A new group of ‘Survivor’ contestants will try to outlast each other for a $1 million prize.

Survivor season 42 cast
(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

One of the OG reality TV shows, Survivor is back for a brand new season, the show’s 42nd, this March. Airing on CBS in the U.S., Survivor season 42 is being billed as one of the most intense versions yet.

Again taking place on an island in Fiji, Survivor season 42 is going to keep the fast-pace and many of the game-changing twists that it introduced during season 41, as well as the new format of three tribes of six. But the goal of the game is the same, to “outwit, outplay and outlast” everyone else as they deal with the elements, each other and mental and physical games to decide who will ultimately take home the $1 million grand prize.

Time will tell who that will be this season. Until then, here is everything we know about Survivor season 42.

'Survivor' season 42 premiere date

Survivor season 42 is set to return to CBS on Wednesday, March 9. The first episode will be a special two-hour premiere that begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Following the premiere, Survivor will air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to airing live on CBS Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Survivor season 42 can also be watched live and on-demand on Paramount Plus and the CBS app.

(Sorry U.K. fans, all indications point will still not air on a U.K. platform, leaving a VPN, like ExpressVPN, as the best option to tune in).

'Survivor' season 42 cast 

Another batch of 18 castaways are ready to compete on Survivor season 42. Tribe breakdowns have not been shared yet, but get the basics on all of the contestants right here: 

Survivor season 42 Chanelle Howell

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Chanelle Howell
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York City
Occupation: Executive recruiter 

Survivor season 42 Daniel Strunk

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Daniel Strunk
Hometown: Cincinnati
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk 

Survivor season 42 Drea Wheeler

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Drea Wheeler
Hometown: San Antonio
Current Residence: Montreal
Occupation: Fitness consultant 

Survivor season 42 Hai Giang

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Hai Giang
Hometown: Atlanta/Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans
Occupation: Data scientist 

Survivor season 42 Jackson Fox

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Jackson Fox
Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston
Occupation: Healthcare worker 

Survivor season 42 Jenny Kim

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Jenny Kim
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn
Occupation: Creative director 

Survivor season 42 Jonathan Young

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Jonathan Young
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co-owner 

Survivor season 42 Lindsay Dolashewich

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Lindsay Dolashewich
Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian 

Survivor season 42 Lydia Meredith

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Lydia Meredith
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress 

Survivor season 42 Marya Sherron

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Marya Sherron
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom 

Survivor season 42 Maryanne Oketch

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Maryanne Oketch
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
Current Residence: Ajax
Occupation: Seminary student 

Survivor season 42 Mike Turner

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Mike Turner
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken
Occupation: Retired firefighter 

Survivor season 42 Omar Zaheer

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Omar Zaheer
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian 

Survivor season 42 Rocksroy Bailey

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Rocksroy Bailey
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad 

Survivor season 42 Romeo Escobar

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Romeo Escobar
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach 

Survivor season 42 Swati Goel

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Swati Goel
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto
Occupation: Ivy League student 

Survivor season 42 Tori Meehan

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Tori Meehan
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
Occupation: Therapist 

Survivor season 42 Zach Wurtenberger

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Zach Wurtenberger
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis
Occupation: Student 

‘Survivor’ season 42 host

Survivor season 42 Jeff Probst

Jeff Probst (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Some things may change with Survivor, but one thing that has remained constant throughout its 20-plus year run is that Jeff Probst oversees everything as the host. But that doesn’t mean Probst, an Emmy-winner for his hosting duties, is sticking to the same script, at least anymore.

One of Probst’s catchphrases on Survivor has been to say “Come on in, guys!” as he welcomes the contestants to a new challenge. However, after some reflection and talking with cast members during Survivor season 41, Probst has come to the conclusion that the phrase is not entirely inclusive and is officially retiring it after season 41. What will his new catchphrase be?

