‘Survivor’ season 42: cast, premiere date and everything we know about the reality competition

One of the OG reality TV shows, Survivor is back for a brand new season, the show’s 42nd, this March. Airing on CBS in the U.S., Survivor season 42 is being billed as one of the most intense versions yet.

Again taking place on an island in Fiji, Survivor season 42 is going to keep the fast-pace and many of the game-changing twists that it introduced during season 41, as well as the new format of three tribes of six. But the goal of the game is the same, to “outwit, outplay and outlast” everyone else as they deal with the elements, each other and mental and physical games to decide who will ultimately take home the $1 million grand prize.

Time will tell who that will be this season. Until then, here is everything we know about Survivor season 42.

Survivor season 42 is set to return to CBS on Wednesday, March 9. The first episode will be a special two-hour premiere that begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Following the premiere, Survivor will air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to airing live on CBS Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Survivor season 42 can also be watched live and on-demand on Paramount Plus and the CBS app.

(Sorry U.K. fans, all indications point will still not air on a U.K. platform, leaving a VPN, like ExpressVPN, as the best option to tune in).

'Survivor' season 42 cast

Another batch of 18 castaways are ready to compete on Survivor season 42. Tribe breakdowns have not been shared yet, but get the basics on all of the contestants right here:

Image 1 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Chanelle Howell

Hometown: Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York City

Occupation: Executive recruiter Image 2 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Daniel Strunk

Hometown: Cincinnati

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk Image 3 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Drea Wheeler

Hometown: San Antonio

Current Residence: Montreal

Occupation: Fitness consultant Image 4 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Hai Giang

Hometown: Atlanta/Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans

Occupation: Data scientist Image 5 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Jackson Fox

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston

Occupation: Healthcare worker Image 6 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Jenny Kim

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn

Occupation: Creative director Image 7 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Jonathan Young

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co-owner Image 8 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Lindsay Dolashewich

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian Image 9 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Lydia Meredith

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress Image 10 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Marya Sherron

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom Image 11 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Maryanne Oketch

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax

Occupation: Seminary student Image 12 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Mike Turner

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken

Occupation: Retired firefighter Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Omar Zaheer

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian Image 14 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Rocksroy Bailey

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad Image 15 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Romeo Escobar

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach Image 16 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Swati Goel

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto

Occupation: Ivy League student Image 17 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Tori Meehan

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist Image 18 of 18 (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment) Zach Wurtenberger

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis

Occupation: Student

‘Survivor’ season 42 host

Jeff Probst (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Some things may change with Survivor, but one thing that has remained constant throughout its 20-plus year run is that Jeff Probst oversees everything as the host. But that doesn’t mean Probst, an Emmy-winner for his hosting duties, is sticking to the same script, at least anymore.

One of Probst’s catchphrases on Survivor has been to say “Come on in, guys!” as he welcomes the contestants to a new challenge. However, after some reflection and talking with cast members during Survivor season 41, Probst has come to the conclusion that the phrase is not entirely inclusive and is officially retiring it after season 41. What will his new catchphrase be?