‘FBI: International’: Premiere date, cast and everything else we know about the CBS series

FBI: International is part of CBS’ planned expansion for the upcoming fall TV series of its crime-based universe. The third iteration of the network’s FBI franchise, FBI: International joins NCIS: Hawai’i and CSI: Las Vegas as new shows carrying on the mantle of popular CBS shows.

Dick Wolf created the FBI franchise, which includes the original FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, but FBI: International will feature a creative team that includes Derek Haas (who wrote the first episode), Matt Olmstead and Michael Katleman. Haas and Olmstead created NBC’s Chicago Fire.

FBI: International will kick off its series run in a big way, but before we get into that, here is everything we know about FBI: International.

What is the premise of ‘FBI: International’?

The FBI is America’s most famous federal law enforcement agency, and the series at CBS are covering a wide range of the things that it deals with. While FBI focuses on the agency’s New York office and FBI: Most Wanted is about capturing the agency’s most dangerous wanted criminals, FBI: International will be, as the name suggests, a globe-trotting series.

FBI: International will focus on an elite team of agents as they travel the world with the mission of protecting American citizens wherever they may be. It should make for some fun episodes in a number of unique locales (it is shot in Budapest, Hungary).

Who is in the ‘FBI: International’ cast?

The actors who make up the FBI: International cast will include Luke Kleintank (The Man in the High Castle) as the head of the team, Heida Reed (Poldark) as his second-in-command and Vinessa Vidotto (Lucifer, Hacks) as another team member.

That trio was announced by TVLine , and are the only three confirmed cast members for the new series; though German actress Christiane Paul is listed by IMDb as being in the pilot.

When will ‘FBI: International’ premiere?

FBI: International will make its TV debut in the biggest way possible for a new franchise entry, as part of a three-hour crossover event with both FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

The three-episode crossover event will air on Tuesday, Sept. 21, starting with the fourth season premiere of FBI at 8 p.m., then the third season premiere of FBI: Most Wanted at 9 p.m. and rounding out with the series debut of FBI: International at 10 p.m.

However, starting Sept. 28, FBI: International will move to its regular position in the CBS lineup on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., sandwiched between FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

As a new series, FBI: International is getting its chance to air on traditional broadcast rather than being immediately placed on ViacomCBS' streaming service Paramount Plus. Instead, former CBS broadcast series SEAL Team and Evil have made the move over to Paramount Plus.

Is there an ‘FBI: International’ trailer?

Unlike NCIS: Hawai’i and CSI: Vegas, which offered trailers introducing fans to some of the new characters as well as highlighting some footage of the new series, FBI: International has yet to release any kind of footage ahead of its series debut. Considering the cast was just announced this isn’t surprising.

What to Watch will update this page as more information becomes available on FBI: International.