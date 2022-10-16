Blue Bloods fans back Frank's tough family call in latest episode

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2, "First Blush."

In Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2, two big main storylines exist for our characters and a major crime needs to be solved. First, Frank (Tom Selleck) announces he will not endorse Erin’s (Bridget Moynahan) run for district attorney, which upsets a lot of people. Then, to keep Jamie (Will Estes) in the same precinct as Eddie (Vanessa Ray), he is promoted to a new job as a field intelligence sergeant, but he will not be able to speak to anyone about it, including his wife. Lastly, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate a bloody crime scene at a hotel, but discretion is needed.

Erin's run for district attorney is a major storyline for this season and Frank not fully backing his daughter raises a few red flags. However, audiences seemed to side with the police commissioner on this one.

“PC not supporting Erin’s opponent for DA is the PC supporting Erin. He can’t come out publicly. He has to be neutral here. Frank wants her to win. We all know that,” read one comment."

@BlueBloods_CBS PC not supporting Erin’s opponent for DA is the PC supporting Erin. He can’t come out publicly. He has to be neutral here. Frank wants her to win. We all know that. #BlueBloodsOctober 15, 2022 See more

Definitely loved it how Eddie and Jamie would talk about other stuff besides their jobs. Loved it that Erin went to visit Frank and understood his decision. Loved the Sunday Dinner scene so much. It’s nice to hear all those stories from the Reagans #BlueBloods 💙👮‍♂️😍October 15, 2022 See more

"Erin, Frank's angle is for you to win the election on your own merit. So nobody can say, 'Erin Reagan only won because her dad endorsed her,'" noted another fan.

Erin, Frank's angle is for you to win the election on your own merit. So nobody can say, "Erin Reagan only won because her dad endorsed her." @BlueBloods_CBS #BlueBloodsOctober 15, 2022 See more

Once again @BlueBloods_CBS writers knocked tonight episode out of the park. Love #Jamko scenes. 🥰 Frank and Erin scene was very well done. Always enjoy family dinner scene. #BlueBloodsOctober 15, 2022 See more

Then there is one tweet that was the perfect summary of the character: "You gotta give it up to Frank. He's never been a fan of nepotism."

You gotta give it up to Frank. He's never been a fan of nepotism. @BlueBloods_CBS #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/xbC8vKlNErOctober 15, 2022 See more

Of course, after last week’s episode, Jamie and Eddie’s relationship was definitely a focus for many. The couple seems to become even stronger with each episode this season, which is nice to see.

"I love this new Jamie and Eddie 2.0. Good way to work around the secrets," a fan commented.

I love this new Jamie and Eddie 2.0. Good way to work around the secrets...#BlueBloodsOctober 15, 2022 See more

A little obsessed with these two 💙#Jamko #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/VOcHa26KekOctober 15, 2022 See more

Someone else tweeted: "First Blush - such a cute #Jamko story with Eddie central to Jamie's thinking at every step, & Eddie encouraging a new era for them as a couple. I'm so excited about what S13 will bring!!"

#BlueBloods First Blush - such a cute #Jamko story with Eddie central to Jamie's thinking at every step, & Eddie encouraging a new era for them as a couple. I'm so excited about what S13 will bring!! 💙October 15, 2022 See more

"I love how Eddie found a loophole in Jamie's new job, it will help in the big change for both of them," another viewer added.

I love how Eddie found a loophole in Jamie's new job, it will help in the big change for both of them. I think Jamie wasn't really going to transfer to the 20th. He wanted to see how she would react. #BlueBloodsOctober 15, 2022 See more

No episode of Blue Bloods would be complete without a family dinner scene and it still manages to be everyone’s favorite scene no matter what’s going on.

"Loved the Sunday Dinner scene so much. It’s nice to hear all those stories from the Reagans," shared one audience member.

Family dinner will always be my favorite part! #BlueBloods Thanks for tweeting with us @DonnieWahlberg 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/OXhYi95EvnOctober 15, 2022 See more

I get invited to Reagan family dinner again 😊🥰❤️#BlueBloods @DonnieWahlbergbtw - pancake syrup in your hair Danny?? 🤦🏼‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/p95igPQPuSOctober 15, 2022 See more

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS. You can watch the show on-demand on Paramount Plus.