Velma: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Scooby-Doo spinoff

Velma, Mindy Kaling's take on the legendary Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley, is a prequel to the Scooby-Doo franchise, looking at how Velma, Shaggy, Daphne and Fred formed Mystery Inc., and began their amateur detective agency.

Its similarities to the adored children's cartoon pretty much end there, though. Not only does Velma seemingly not feature the beloved pooch Scooby-Doo, it's also aimed at an adult audience.

Want to know what else we can expect from the HBO Max original series? Then take a look below to discover everything we know about Velma ahead of its release.

Velma's releases onto HBO Max on Thursday January 12, with a pair of episodes, part of what's new on HBO Max in January. Each week two episodes are released, which means the first season should end on Thursday, February 9.

Velma trailer

HBO Max have indeed released a trailer for Velma and it is rather superb. Sure, it is only a minute and a half long and it doesn't reveal any details about the plot. But it does show that Kaling's dulcet tones are perfectly suited to the titular character, while also teasing that Velma will be just as smart, knowing and hilarious as her other comedies.

Velma episodes

We also know the episode titles for all 10 Velma episodes. Plot synopses still to come.

Velma episode 1, "Velma" (January 12)

Velma episode 2, "The Candy (Wo)man" (January 12)

Velma episode 3, "Velma Kai" (January 19)

Velma episode 4, "Velma Makes a List" (January 19)

Velma episode 5, "Marching Band Sleepover" (January 26)

Velma episode 6, "The Sins of the Fathers and Some of the Mothers" (January 26)

Velma episode 7, "Fog Fest" (February 2)

Velma episode 8, "A Velma in the Woods" (February 2)

Velma episode 9, "Family (Wo)man" (February 9)

Velma episode 10, "The Brains of the Operation" (February 9)

Velma cast

As one of the most pre-eminent comedians, writers and producers of her generation, Kaling has unsurprisingly amassed an esteemed ensemble for Velma.

As we've previously mentioned, she voices Velma Dinkley, a teenage wannabe detective, who has a crush on her class-mate Fred Jones, voiced by Glenn Howertown (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia). Unfortunately, the 16-year-old Jones is also a murder suspect.

Sam Richardson (Veep, The Afterparty) voices Norville Rogers, who in the original Scooby-Doo cartoons goes on to become Shaggy. He has his own crush, this time on Velma.

The leading quartet is rounded out by Constance Wu (Fresh Off The Boat, Crazy Rich Asians), who portrays Daphne Blake. Now the most popular girl in school, Daphne and Velma used to be best friends. Daphne has her own complicated feelings for her former confidant.

Velma’s recurring cast is just as impressive as its main-stars. Stand-up comedian Russell Peters and Sarayu Blue (Blockers, Never Have I Ever) play Velma's parents, while Jane Lynch (Glee) and Wanda Sykes (Curb Your Enthusiasm) are Daphne's mothers.

Frank Welker, who voiced Fred Jones in the original Scooby-Doo franchise, and Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale, Succession) are Fred's father and mother, while Shaggy's parents are voiced by Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and Gary Cole (Veep, The Good Wife).

Velma also features the vocal talents of Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), legendary parody singer songwriter "Weird Al" Yankovic, Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Debby Ryan (Life Of The Party), basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns, Ken Leung (Rush Hour) and Stephen Root (Barry), who plays the incompetent Sheriff Cogburn.

Velma plot

Velma focuses on Velma Dinkley, who in Scooby-Doo is widely regarded as the unsung hero and under-appreciated brains behind the crime-solving group of friends known as Mystery Incorporated.

The series starts before its official formation and showcases how Velma, Fred, Daphne and Shaggy decided to become amateur sleuths while still in high school. According to HBO Max, they come together after a serial killer starts to murder every popular kid in town.

As well as depicting Velma’s effort to uncover this murderer, Kaling previously teased on Instagram (opens in new tab) that the series explores "the pitfalls of high school [and Velma's] budding sexuality."

How to watch Velma

Velma airs exclusively on HBO Max. You can watch the streaming service on a variety of devices, but you must be an HBO Max subscriber.