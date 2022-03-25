Barry season 3: release date and everything we know about the Bill Hader dark comedy

2022 is marking the return of a number of fan-favorite TV shows that had extended delays between seasons (thanks pandemic), including Bill Hader’s Barry season 3. The dark comedy that sees the former Saturday Night Live star play an assassin turned hopeful actor aired its last episode in 2019.

Barry debuted in 2018 and immediately became a critical darling and generated a passionate fanbase. The show was also lauded with awards, including winning six Emmys in its first two seasons, including two wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Hader (the show was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy series for both of its first two seasons).

It’s easy to see why Barry is among the most anticipated returning TV shows in 2022. So with that in mind, here is everything you need to know about Barry season 3.

Barry season 3 will debut on Sunday, April 24, at 10 pm ET/PT on HBO for US audiences, just a little under three years from when it aired its season 2 finale. Barry season 3 will also be available to stream on HBO Max on April 24 simultaneously with its airtime on HBO.

There is no official UK release date for Barry season 3 yet, though most HBO shows eventually air on Sky Atlantic and stream on NOWTV. We’ll update this page as info on Barry’s UK release date becomes available.

Barry season 3 will feature eight episodes, with a new one expected to be released weekly on HBO.

Bill Hader in Barry

Bill Hader first rose to prominence with his eight-year stint on Saturday Night Live (2005-2013), while also appearing in comedy movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Superbad, Tropic Thunder, Adventureland and Trainwreck. While he showed a bit of a darker side in the 2014 movie The Skeleton Twins, Barry was a whole new game for the actor.

As Barry Berkman, Hader gets to play in familiar fish-out-of-water tropes as an assassin who tries to reset his life by becoming an actor, but he also brings an emotional weight and surprising darkness to the character as he fights against past trauma and wrestles with what may his own innate sense of violence. Anyone who has seen the show knows why it is little surprise he’s picked up two Emmy’s for his work.

Hader’s involvement in the series goes beyond just his on-screen work. He is also one of the creators and writers with Alec Berg and has directed multiple episodes. According to an interview with Collider , Hader will direct five of the episodes in Barry season 3.

Who is in the Barry season 3 cast?

Bill Hader and Henry Winkler in Barry (Image credit: Merrick Morton/HBO)

Barry’s regular cast members include Stephen Root (Office Space, Perry Mason) as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg (The Report, Hindsight) as Sally, Anthony Carrigan (Gotham, Bill & Ted Face the Music) as NoHo Hank, Sarah Burns (Enlightened, American Vandal) as Detective Mae Dunn and Henry Winkler (Arrested Development, Happy Days) as Gene Cousineau.

Root, Goldberg, Carrigan and Winkler have all also been nominated for Emmys with their roles on Barry, with Winkler winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for season 1.

Other recurring cast members for season 3 include D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Michael Irby (True Detective).

Barry season 2 recap

At the start of Barry season 2, Barry is attempting to continue to improve as an actor and enjoy his new relationship with Sally. But of course outside factors like Fuches, NoHo Hank and the fact that he killed Detective Janice Moss (who also happened to be Gene’s girlfriend) make that a bit difficult.

NoHo Hank, how head of the Chechen mob, wants Barry’s help to try and remove a new threat to his relationship with the Bolivian mob leader. When Barry refuses Hank tries to have him killed and fails. Ultimately Barry does agree to help him out by training his crew, but says that is the last thing he’ll help him with.

Fuches meanwhile, attempts to betray Barry by working with the police to have him admit that he killed Moss. When he does (hoping to find similar relief like when he told Gene about killing a civilian when he was a Marine), Detective Loach wants to blackmail Barry into killing his ex-wife’s new boyfriend rather than arrest him. He ends up with more than he bargained for from the boyfriend and his daughter, who are master martial artists, though ultimately the boyfriend and Loach end up dead as a result of the encounter.

Back in acting class, Sally attempts to catch the eye of talent agents with a monologue diving into her previous marriage. First portraying herself as someone who stands up to her abusive ex-husband, Sally eventually performs the painful truth of the situation that saw her be more passive. The emotion she is able to get from that draws the eye of a talent agent, who wants her to perform the piece for a 400-seat theater. When the time comes for that performance, however, she backs out and reverts to the scene that has her stand up to her ex.

Sarah Goldberg in Barry (Image credit: Merrick Morton/HBO)

Elsewhere, Gene gets caught in the middle of Barry and Fuches' relationship. Saying he is a private investigator, Fuches takes Gene into the woods and shows him the body of Moss, which he found and put in the trunk of a car. He whispers something into a shocked Gene’s ear and then calls the police as Gene, confessing that he killed Moss. Barry, after learning Gene was with Fuches, rushes to the scene but Gene is already in custody. Still, Barry is able to put a Chechen pin that Hank gave him next to the body, which ultimately exonerates Gene as the police believe the murder is now gang related.

Fuches wasn’t done yet though. He attempts to get all of the gangs working together, but when Hank tells Barry that he is working with Fuches, Barry goes into a rage and attacks the Buddhist temple they are all at, killing practically everyone save Hank and Fuches, who gets away.

In the final moments, Gene awakens with a shock and it is revealed what Fuches told him as he looked at Moss’ body, "Barry Berkman did this."

What is the Barry season 3 plot?

Anthony Carrigan in Barry (Image credit: Merrick Morton/HBO)

Barry season 3 will have a lot of pieces to pick up after the shocking end to season 2. Here is the synopsis for the new season from HBO:

"Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice."

Barry season 3 trailer

HBO has released an official teaser for Barry season 3. If you watched this without having seen any previous episodes of Barry you would probably think this is a very serious show, until you see the bit with NoHo Hank at the very end (thank goodness for NoHo Hank). Check out the Barry season 3 teaser trailer directly below.

How to watch Barry

Barry season 3 will be available on HBO and HBO Max in the US (and wherever HBO Max is available). If you need to catch up with the first two season of Barry before the show’s April 24 return, you can do so with an HBO Max subscription.

For UK audiences, while they wait for word on when Barry season 3 will premiere, they can also watch or rewatch previous seasons of Barry on NOWTV and Sky Go.