The Color Purple musical: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the movie

The Color Purple musical has received a lot of buzz from many fans that remember the original 1985 Color Purple film featuring Danny Glover, Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, the latter two receiving Oscar nominations for their respective roles as Shug Avery and Celie. There are also countless fans ready to see the new 2023 movie after seeing the hit Broadway adaptation, which debuted in 2005.

Of course, we can't ignore the fact that there are numerous people who've yet to see either the classic film or the play, and are just ready to see The Color Purple reimagined based on its all-star cast.

So what should you know about The Color Purple musical? Keep reading to find out more.

The Color Purple musical makes a Christmas debut, December 25, exclusively in movie theaters in the US.

As of now, it’s unclear if the movie premieres in the UK at the same time. However, as more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to pass along the update.

The Color Purple musical plot

Before there was The Color Purple Broadway show or even Steven Spielberg's box office 1985 hit, there was The Color Purple novel (opens in new tab) written by legendary author Alice Walker. Published in 1983 and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, here is the official synopsis of the book:

"A powerful cultural touchstone of modern American literature, The Color Purple depicts the lives of African American women in early 20th-century rural Georgia. Separated as girls, sisters Celie and Nettie sustain their loyalty to and hope in each other across time, distance and silence.

"Through a series of letters spanning 20 years, first from Celie to God, then the sisters to each other despite the unknown, the novel draws readers into its rich and memorable portrayals of Celie, Nettie, Shug Avery and Sofia and their experience. The Color Purple broke the silence around domestic and sexual abuse, narrating the lives of women through their pain and struggle, companionship and growth, resilience and bravery. Deeply compassionate and beautifully imagined, Alice Walker's epic carries readers on a spirit-affirming journey towards redemption and love."

Would-be viewers of The Color Purple musical should expect this same story to be told with the addition of the amazing songs heard in the original 2005 Broadway show which are available to stream via the Oprah Winfrey Presents: The Color Purple, A New musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (opens in new tab) album.

The Color Purple musical script was penned by The Chi writer Marcus Gardley.

The Color Purple musical cast

Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks (Image credit: Greg Doherty/WireImage)

The cast for the new movie is full of award-winning talent. Reprising her Broadway role as the lead character Celie is Grammy-winning artist Fantasia Barrino. After shooting to stardom as the winner of American Idol season 3, Barrino became a chart-topping R&B artist with hit songs like "The Truth Is," "Free Yourself," "Bittersweet" and "When I See You."

Starring as Celie's ornery husband Mister is Colman Domingo. The Fear the Walking Dead actor has had some big roles in critically-acclaimed movies over the years. He's starred in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Selma, The Birth of a Nation and Lincoln. Domingo recently received an Emmy for his appearance in Euphoria.

Barrino and Domingo are'’t the only big names attached to the film. Check out The Color Purple musical cast below:

The Color Purple musical trailer

An official trailer for the film has not yet been released. However, given a first-look video was recently shown at CinemaCon 2023, we expect some footage from the movie to be made available soon. Once it is, we'll include the clip here.

The Color Purple musical director

Blitz Bazawule directed the movie. While his name may not prove to be instantly recognizable to many, he had the honor of co-directing Beyoncé’s Black Is King, for which he received a Grammy nomination. He also is credited with directing The Burial of Kojo.