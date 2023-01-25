Magnum P.I. season 5: release date, cast, plot and trailer

When NBC stepped in and saved Magnum P.I. after CBS canceled it, fans were delighted. Now, Thomas Magnum and his friends are back to warm up the long winter nights with their adventures in Hawaii.

Here’s everything we know about Magnum P.I. season 5.

Magnum P.I. season 5 will heat up NBC’s Sunday night lineup when it premieres February 19, at 9 pm ET/PT. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock .

At this point, we don’t have a release date for the new season in the UK, but as soon as one is available we’ll post it here.

Magnum P.I. season 5 cast

Thankfully, the cast of Magnum P.I. is making the jump from CBS to NBC, with all of the original characters returning.

Here’s the complete cast:

Jay Hernandez (Hostel) as Thomas Magnum

Tim Kang (Cloak & Dagger) as Detective Gordon Katsumoto

Zachary Knighton (Happy Endings) as Orville "Rick" Wright

Stephen Hill (Widows) as Theodore “TC” Calvin

Amy Hill (50 First Dates) as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta

Perdita Weeks (Ready Player One) as Juliet Higgins

Magnum P.I. season 5 plot

Here’s the plot of Magnum P.I. from NBC:

"Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.

"A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The 'majordomo' of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans.

"When Magnum needs backup on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors Theodore 'TC' Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville 'Rick' Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!"

Magnum P.I. season 5 trailer

A trailer for season 5 premiered in mid-January and offers a glimpse at what's coming in the new season, including a steamy shower kiss featuring Magnum and Higgins. Take a look below:

How to watch Magnum P.I. season 5

Magnum P.I. season 5 premieres February 19 on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.