Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration: release date, cast and everything we know about the special event

It looks like Disney is once again inviting fans to be its guest as Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is set to premiere this December.

In the 1990s, Disney became quite the box office behemoth when it premiered a slew of animated projects, including the classics Aladdin, The Lion King and of course, Beauty and the Beast. The latter of the three movies was widely celebrated by critics and moviegoers upon its release, and it earned a number of accolades in 1992 including a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, an Oscar for Best Original Song and even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture (a first for animated films). Its impressive Academy Award showing is what the entertainment empire aims to commemorate in the special anniversary event.

Here’s everything we know about Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration premieres live in the US on Thursday, December 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. It becomes available to stream the next day on Disney Plus.

This will serve as one of the alternative programs to fill in the void of the usual ABC Thursday primetime shows, Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, as both series are on a break until February 2023.

We’re still awaiting official word as to when the special event airs in the UK. Once we receive that information, we’ll include it here.

The original Beauty and the Beast film is currently available to stream in both the US and the UK on Disney Plus.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration premise

Here’s the official synopsis of what viewers can expect to see in the part-animated film, part live-action event:

"The special presentation includes live never-before-seen musical performances and features brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.

"'Beauty and the Beast is a timeless story and we’re so fortunate to work with creative mastermind Jon M. Chu and veteran director Hamish Hamilton to bring a modern twist to this beloved classic for an unforgettable night of Disney magic,'" said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. 'Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale.'"

No word as of yet if the presentation will include a special portion dedicated to the recently deceased Angela Lansbury who voiced the original Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration cast

Fronting the lead roles of Belle and the Beast are singers H.E.R. and Josh Groban respectively. H.E.R. is a Grammy-Award-winning artist who is a relative novice in the world of acting, although she does have an Oscar for Best Original Song for writing "Fight for You" for the movie Judas and the Black Messiah. Groban on the other hand is a Tony-nominated actor for his work in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and has been featured in several onscreen projects like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Good Cop and The Office.

Also joining in on the fun are the following:

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) as Lumière

David Alan Grier (The Patient) as Cogsworth

Shania Twain (Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl) as Mrs. Potts

Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek) as Le Fou

Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as Maurice

Joshua Henry (See) as Gaston

Leo Abelo Perry (Cheaper By the Dozen) as Chip

Elle Naomi as Young Belle

Rita Moreno (West Side Story) as the Narrator

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration trailer

There isn’t currently an official trailer available, but once one is released we’ll place it here.

How to watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration airs live in the US on ABC. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

The special airs the following day on Disney Plus.