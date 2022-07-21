Not Just a Girl: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Shania Twain documentary

The 1990s were arguably the most competitive era in pop music history, with many musicians at their peak. We’re talking Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey and Madonna. Another name that had their stamp on that decade was Shania Twain. Given her popularity and massive success, it seems only right that she’s now sharing her story with the world in Not Just a Girl.

Although her music is timeless, to the Gen Zers who may not be as familiar with Twain (she's taken a break from the music industry and the limelight), she effectively paved the way for Taylor Swift. Twain is largely celebrated for her rare ability to bridge the gap between country music and pop, much like Swift does today.

So without further delay, here’s everything we know about the Shania Twain documentary, Not Just a Girl.

Not Just a Girl premieres on Netflix in both the US and UK on Tuesday, July 26. Those interested in watching will want to be sure to have a subscription to the streaming giant.

Interesting to note, this documentary will mark another Netflix venture in 2022 where the streamer is covering a superstar in a documentary format. Some will recall Jennifer Lopez's Halftime debuted earlier this year.

What is Not Just a Girl about?

Netflix describes the premise of Not Just a Girl as the following:

"Not Just A Girl is the story of a woman who wanted to make her own way, completely independent of anyone else; the story of an artist who took enormous risks. Among the guest voices in Not Just A Girl are Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne and Orville Peck.

"'She was a trailblazer,' says Lionel Richie. Orville Peck: 'She paved the way for musicians everywhere.'

"The film traces her emergence as a crossover artist, defying the stereotypes of what it took to be a country star, and takes viewers through her vision during Come On Over to become a global pop phenomenon. Shania took universal ideas of confidence, femininity and self-discovery and made them relatable.

"'Shania Twain brought a rebellious spirit to the genre that hadn’t existed for a couple of decades,' says music journalist Eve Barlow.

"It also touches on Shania's impact on the LGBTQ+ community and artists across every genre today.

"'She reached through the stereo and made me feel safe when I was a young kid,' says Orville Peck."

Who is Shania Twain?

Originally named Eilleen Regina Edwards, Twain long ago cemented her place among pop music legends. Her list of charting songs includes "You’re Still the One," "From This Moment On" and "That Don’t Impress Me Much."

To date, Shania Twain is the best-selling female artist in the history of country music, according to the good people over at Outsider (opens in new tab) , who use data provided by the Recording Industry Association of America. According to Billboard (opens in new tab), she has an impressive three number one hit songs and five number one hit albums. Oh, she also has five Grammy Awards and an impressive 18 total nominations.

With all of that said, Twain’s career appeared to hit a major snag when she faced health issues causing her to take a break from music. Check out the brief clip of her discussing her battle with Lyme disease.

Even with her setback, while other artists may draw comparisons to Twain, she certainly is one that cannot be duplicated.

Not Just a Girl trailer

For Twain fans, Not Just a Girl looks to be like a must-watch this summer based on the trailer.

Not Just a Girl director

Not Just a Girl was directed by Joss Crowley. This is certainly not Crowley’s first time being at the helm of a documentary or making a project involving the music industry. He’s previously directed the documentary mini-series How We Make, and directed the music films Elvis Costello: Detour Live at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall and Daryl Hall and John Oates Live in Dublin.